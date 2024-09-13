Nebraska Football Recruit Hudson Parliament: Huskers 'Physically and Mentally Broke' Colorado
Some recruits leave Lincoln feeling good about their visit Nebraska. Others leave fully amazed at what they saw.
Count Hudson Parliament among the latter.
"I felt by halftime they had physically and mentally broken the opponent."- Hudson Parliament on Nebraska-Colorado
The 2026 four-star lineman from Brandon, South Dakota, holds offers from Nebraska, Iowa, iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State, and more. The 6-4, 300-pound prospect did not hold back when breaking down his visit with HuskerMax.
"I have never seen an in-person game atmosphere like that before," Parliament said. "The fans are so passionate and well-informed too. Not many places you go to the fans know you on a first name basis as a recruit. It says a lot about the Huskers program and culture as a whole.
"The present and future of Nebraska football is looking bright. I left the visit feeling very impressed."
As for what Parliament saw on the field.
“The game visit definitely exceeded my expectations," Parliament said. "This was the type of game and environment I want to play in. I liked how the offensive and defensive lines complement each other. They set the tone early by playing fast and physical.
"I felt by halftime they had physically and mentally broken the opponent. That got me excited because that is my mindset going into every game."
With a number of schools in the region targeting him, Parliament can already see what would make Nebraska stand above the rest.
“Nebraska is just different," Parliament said. "The coaches, the culture, the fans, the history, the facilities. You name it, they have it all. To be a part of a program that is turning the corner is exciting and grabs my attention.”
Parliament was also able to chat with other recruits in Lincoln.
“I chatted it up with a few guys like Landon Bland, Kasen Thomas & Cooper Terwilliger. We mainly talked about how our seasons are going so far and what visits we have been on and where we plan to visit next," Parliament said.
