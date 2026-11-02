Nebraska Will Look Back in Shock at Its Missed Opportunities This Season

Remember before the football season when the experts said Nebraska would have difficult games against national powers Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State? In the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll, these three teams were ranked in the top 6.

And those three games would determine the success of the Huskers’ season? And yet, the Huskers held fourth-quarter leads over reigning champion Indiana and Oregon before losing. The Big Ten, winners of the last three national titles, clearly is not the powerhouse conference of recent years. And there was Nebraska, a few plays away from a potentially 7-0 season going into Saturday's game against Washington.

This Nebraska season is going down, so far, as an major opportunity lost. The Huskers have few chances remaining to make something — anything — out of this season. Sure, winning against Ohio State and Iowa will help, but Nebraska could have accomplished so much more.

Indiana definitely does not look like the powerful national champion from last year. And Nebraska went from an expected, likely loss going in, to a likely win on that sunny day in Lincoln … then back to a loss.

Oregon is 5-3 and starting quarterback Dante Moore hasn’t played since an injury on Sept. 26. The Ducks were as beatable as any recent Ducks team that night in Eugene.

Nebraska lost to Indiana and Oregon. The Huskers had fourth-quarter leads in both games.

Now, Ohio State on Nov. 21. Without injured starting quarterback Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes looked pretty ordinary in losing at USC, 30-18, Saturday night.

Nebraska lost its third consecutive game — and its third consecutive fourth-quarter lead — to visiting Washington (5-3, 2-3) in the Blackout game on Saturday night.

This is where Nebraska’s season of lost opportunity is: 5-3, 2-3 in the Big Ten, its faint hopes for the College Football Playoff gone.

And questions galore surrounding the program.

A day or so later, Nebraska’s failure against Washington looks even more appalling. The Huskers needed a play, a stop, a statement to win the game. The theme is familiar and one that played out against Indiana and Oregon.

Make a play. Make a stand. Make a statement. And that just didn't happen.

Each Monday, we’ll take a look at how Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents (and the rest of the conference) fared over the weekend — even on this gloomy Monday in Lincoln. Nebraska plays at Illinois on Friday night (7 o’clock, CT, FOX).

Nov. 6: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

Illinois (5-3, 3-2) struggled against Maryland before winning with a fourth-quarter rally, 20-17. The Terrapins (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten) rallied in their first game under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who replaced the fired Mike Locksley.

Illini starting quarterback Katin Houser unexpectedly returned from a broken hand. Houser completed 18-of-32 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown.

The Illini have won three consecutive games. Maryland is at Purdue on Saturday.

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser throws a pass in comeback victory over Maryland on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

Rutgers battled overrated Michigan but lost late in the fourth quarter, 28-21.

Rutgers (2-6, 1-4) hung tough with the Wolverines, as it did against USC in September — something for the Huskers to think about. The Scarlet Knights are at Wisconsin on Saturday. Michigan (5-3, 2-3) plays host to rival Michigan State on Saturday.

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

Despite a perceived advantage in talent, the second-ranked Buckeyes (6-2, 4-1), coming off a bye week, were no match for USC (7-2, 4-2). It was a much-needed big win for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, the subject of job-security rumors during the week.

OSU backup quarterback Luke Fahey, a true freshman, was 21-of-38 for 260 yards and one touchdown. The Buckeyes play host to Oregon on Saturday. USC is on a bye week.

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa is back? Maybe. The Hawkeyes destroyed Wisconsin, 30-0, on Saturday. Iowa is 6-2, 3-2, bouncing back a week after losing at Minnesota, 13-10. The Hawkeyes visit Northwestern on Saturday.

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) has lost two of three. The Badgers play host to Rutgers on Saturday.

Iowa defensive back Jaylen Watson defends a pass to Wisconsi wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sept. 26: Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State was the only Big Ten team on a bye last week.

Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) has a season-saving game at rival Michigan on Saturday.

Oct. 3: Maryland at Memorial Stadium

Maryland battled against Illinois but lost again. Who will be the next Maryland coach is all the talk around College Park.

Oct. 10: Indiana at Memorial Stadium

The Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1) won their second consecutive game in overtime, this time over Minnesota, 23-16. Last week, the Hoosiers beat Michigan in OT.

The Gophers (5-3, 3-2) took the lead with 19 seconds left on Luke Drzewiecki’s career-long 60-yard field goal. But, amazingly, Indiana’s Paddy McAteer kicked his own career-long 60-yarder to tie the score on the game’s final play.

Indiana kicker Paddy McAteer (35) makes a 60-yard field goal against Minnesota on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Athletic called the “best kicker duel in football history.”

Indiana is on a bye this week. Minnesota plays host to UCLA.

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

Old friend Dylan Raiola led the Ducks with a fourth-quarter rally to defeat visiting Northwestern, 34-26.

Raiola completed 22-of-31 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (5-3, 3-2), who visit Ohio State on Saturday in a game that still should have some juice. Northwestern fell to 6-2, 3-2.

And in other Big Ten action …

UCLA won its eighth consecutive game by defeating Nevada, 27-0, in a non-league game. The Bruins, who visit Minnesota on Saturday, are 8-0, 5-0. Nevada is 3-5.

Penn State ended a four-game losing streak by defeating Purdue, 31-17. PSU is 4-4, 1-4. Purdue is 3-5, 2-3. Penn State is at Washington on Saturday. Purdue is home against Maryland.

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