Nebraska Won’t be Bowl Eligible?

Spring football practices have come and gone — for Nebraska and for others in the Big Ten. Spring is the time for public optimism, and lots of time sweating in private coaches’ meeting.

It’s also a time for predictions, speculation and best-case scenarios. (Worst-case scenarios are best left unsaid.)

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli just made what he called “bold predictions” for each of the Big Ten teams for 2026. He isn’t kidding about the “bold” part.

“We did not come here today to say ‘Ohio State will win 11 games,’ we came here to say ‘Purdue will win 11 games!’ ” Fornelli wrote. “OK, so maybe that’s a little too bold. Forgive me, I’m still fine-tuning the level of BOLD I’m looking for.”

Fornelli’s bold Nebraska prediction

Fornelli predicted Nebraska will “miss out on a bowl game” in 2026. Of course, teams need to win six games to become bowl eligible.

Fornelli explained his boldness: “This prediction is not based on Dylan Raiola leaving. I’m of the opinion that Anthony Colandrea might not be the NFL prospect Raiola is, but he’s a better fit for what Dana Holgorsen likes to do.

“No, this prediction is based on the fact that just because he’s a fit doesn’t mean Colandrea is a star, and Nebraska’s schedule is not easy. The Huskers will be on the road for Michigan State, Oregon, Illinois and Iowa. They could also be underdogs at home to Indiana and Ohio State, and maybe even Washington, too. If this bold prediction comes true, odds are there will be a coaching search in Lincoln this winter.”

Plenty to unpack here

Fornelli had plenty to say packed into 100-ish words. Let’s break it down.

* Colandrea is a better fit for what offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen likes to do. Our take: Colandrea is far more mobile than Raiola, giving Holgorsen more choices. Run-pass options could work — especially if the quarterback is a viable threat to run. Designed quarterback runs can keep defenses off-balance, and Colandrea’s running ability presents a legitimate option to gain yards. Defenses can’t simply key on one running back if the quarterback is capable of tucking it away and taking off.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen could have more options with mobile quarterback Anthony Colandrea in 2026. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Colandrea might not have the arm strength of Raiola but across three seasons — two at Virginia and one at UNLV — he threw for 7,542 yards. That’s a lot of real estate traversed. Colandrea also threw for 49 touchdowns.

* Nebraska’s schedule it not easy. Our take: On paper, in April, that is true. It’s likely to be true in September, October and November on the football field. With 18 Big Ten teams, the conference schedule mostly changes each year. Nebraska got zero favors in 2026 with home games against defending national champion Indiana, Ohio State and Washington. Plus, the rough road games at Michigan State, Oregon, Illinois and Iowa. If Nebraska wins one of those games, and sweeps the rest of its other games, it is a 6-6 season and bowl eligibility.

Multiple wins against this brutal group are possible. Head coach Matt Rhule revamped his coaching staff and rebuilt his offensive line. There are holes, for sure, but Rhule has made moves he is counting on to continue the Husker rebuild. Nebraska has made two consecutive bowl games after seven consecutive losing seasons.

In retrospect, the Huskers’ lack of success with their 2025 Big Ten schedule will be looked upon at a major lost opportunity. The Huskers were 7-6 overall and only 4-5 in the conference.

* If this bold prediction comes true [no bowl eligibility], odds are there will be a coaching search in Lincoln this winter. Our take: Actually, this is Fornelli’s boldest prediction. Rhule received a two-year extension in October, and is under contract until 2032. That doesn’t mean Rhule will be Nebraska’s head coach in the fall of 2032, given the times and nature of college athletics.

Contracts or not, many coaches believe they are essentially year-to-year with employment security. Iron-clad contracts are a quaint reminder of the past -- for both parties.

Financial security is somewhat guaranteed with long-term contracts and payouts, but not necessarily the job itself. If a power-conference coach started a season 0-9, would his job be in jeopardy? No matter the contract?

Yes and yes.

College athletics are big entertainment and big fun. But they also are big business, the crux of the conversation. It is wildly premature to talk about a coach’s security in April, especially in Nebraska’s case coming off back-to-back winning seasons.

Once the Huskers start playing games, we’ll know if Fornelli’s predictions were indeed bold … or right on target.

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