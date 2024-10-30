No Excuses: Nebraska Needs to Beat UCLA
With bowl eligibility on the line, the Huskers have a huge opportunity in Lincoln on Saturday.
In this story:
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk about the tough loss to Ohio State and look ahead to UCLA.
- Husker fans have seen variations of the Ohio State game so many times over the years–close but not enough.
- Even so, Ohio State was a culture game. Coming off the loss to Indiana, Nebraska needed to show some guts and they did.
- Ohio State game showed Nebraska has a formula to win…if they can replicate that performance.
- Tough loss, but possibly the happiest the Common Fans have been after a Nebraska loss ever.
- Evaluating the multiple bad calls in the game: is officiating worse than it’s ever been?
Plus, looking ahead to UCLA:
- Worst rushing offense in the entire country.
- Quarterback Ethan Garbers has been a bright spot and looks to be healthy.
- A team with nothing to lose.
- Which Nebraska team will show up?
- If Ohio State really was a turning point, Nebraska should handle UCLA.
- There are no excuses at this point. Nebraska will be favored at home with bowl eligibility on the line. Win the game.
- Nebraska can win every game left on its schedule. How many will they win?
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
