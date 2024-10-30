Could Dylan Raiola Start Using His Legs More Down the Closing Stretch of the Season?
Nebraska football needed a few more big plays than what it got if it wanted to defeat Ohio State this past Saturday.
When the chips were down, the Buckeyes simply made more winning players than Nebraska did. However, Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola showed flashes of the potential that he has put on display all season, including a new aspect of his game that we have not seen much of up to this point.
One of the highlight plays for Raiola in the Ohio State game was a 38-yard scramble. It was his longest run of the season and showed off a dynamic aspect of his skill set that the Huskers have not been utilizing. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule discussed on Monday Raiola's ability to use his legs to hurt a defense.
“One of the key things from Dylan is he can do it," Rhule said. "He has the ability to scramble and look down the field, but then also take advantage and run. One of the really cool things I’m having the chance to experience with him is watching him grow each week. In the Indiana game, there was a play where he started to scramble and stopped and threw it back, and as I watched the game with him, he was like ‘I should’ve run it there.’ I don’t even know if that’s right or not, but that’s what he took away from it."
Nebraska's offense may benefit from using Raiola in more designed runs. The goal-line offense has been particularly predictable and has been ineffective at times this season. The Huskers were stuffed on a fourth & goal after running the ball up the middle repeatedly. Perhaps something more creative could have led to a touchdown in that scenario. Maybe a Peyton Manning-style bootleg for instance.
Even if the Huskers do not adjust their offense for more designed quarterback runs, it is clear that Raiola has a gift for scrambling that cannot be taught. Rhule and the coaching staff know that if there is something Raiols can improve on, he will try his best to do it.
"When you bring man-free pressure, if you pick them all up, there’s no one for the quarterback," Rhule said. "He got out and took off and ran. To me, Dylan has an algorithm in his brain, so every time you add something to it. He added it so in terms of during practice, he’s always trying to improve and get better.”
