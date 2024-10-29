Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Says Criticism of OC Marcus Satterfield is 'Unfair'
Nebraska football has had an inconsistent season on the offensive side of the ball.
At the start of the year, the Huskers looked like they had a high-powered offense that was going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten. But as the season has progressed, the Huskers’ offensive unit has been a weakness for the team rather than a strength. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has been learning on the job for the entire season, with mixed results. However, those mixed results are to be expected from a quarterback who is starting for the first time at the college level.
Due to the struggles that the offense has been having, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has been receiving a lot of criticism over his play-calling and some comments that have come across as unintelligent. Unlike Raiola, Satterfield does not have the built-in excuse of inexperience. He has been calling plays at the college level for years now.
However, Raiola defended Satterfield on Tuesday and shared his views of why the offense is struggling.
“Coach Satt gives us the plays to go do it and, as players, we have to go out there and execute it,” Raiola said. “I know coach Satt is getting a lot of heat right now for his plays that he’s calling. I think that’s unfair to him. He can’t go out there and make plays and do everything that he’s coaching us to do. So, as players, and as the quarterback of this offense, I take the responsibility for that and for us to go out there and execute. That’s not his fault."
Having a quarterback who will defend his coaching staff is a good thing for a locker room. Especially for a young player like Raiola, this is the first college offensive coordinator that he has ever played for. It would be more concerning if Raiola publicly bashed his OC, even if defending him is not entirely justified at this point in the season.
Satterfield certainly deserves some blame, but it is a good sign that Raiola is looking out for his coach and defending him from outside criticism. The Huskers need better performances from their coaches and players on Saturday against UCLA and moving forward for the rest of the season.
