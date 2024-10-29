All Huskers

Nebraska Expecting to Face a UCLA Squad That’s Much Better Than Advertised

Husker coordinators and players met with the media after Tuesday’s practice and discussed their preparations for Saturday’s game against the 2-5 Bruins.

Joe Hudson

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Abram Wright (11) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Abram Wright (11) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Not all schedules are created equal. UCLA has faced a tough one this season, regarded as one of the top 10 in college football. That's why Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield says the 2-5 Bruins can't be judged purely by their statistics and win-loss record.

“I think their record is very deceiving because they’ve played some really good teams,” Satterfield said after the Huskers' practice Tuesday morning. “They have the same record against common opponents as we have. You watch them on defense, they’re very long, they’re very athletic, they’re physical. They can cause some headaches. We’re trying to figure out what they do, especially on third down, but it’s just a really impressive defensive unit as far as team speed, physicality and athleticism that you see on tape.”

Nebraska is 5-3 on the season, and a win Saturday over UCLA would clinch bowl eligibility.

Husker defensive coordinator is well aware that UCLA is coming off its best offensive showing of the season, a 35-32 win at Rutgers. White was in no mood Tuesday to shower his defense with praise after the Blackshirts' bounced back with a strong performance Saturday at Ohio State following a miserable showing the previous week against Indiana.

“That’s what we are supposed to do,” White said. “I am really happy that the guys played like that, but for as up and down as it is, you have to say, ‘Hey it's Tuesday.’ We have a team who is playing their best football coming in here. We know how to do things. The most important thing is how we do things, have a little attitude and chip on our shoulders.” 

Scroll down for more coverage and video from Tuesday's media availability, which also included remarks from Ty Robinson, Ceyair Wright, Gunnar Gottula, Dylan Raiola and Elijah Jeudy. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to see the latest additions.

Joe Hudson
JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

