Nebraska Expecting to Face a UCLA Squad That’s Much Better Than Advertised
Not all schedules are created equal. UCLA has faced a tough one this season, regarded as one of the top 10 in college football. That's why Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield says the 2-5 Bruins can't be judged purely by their statistics and win-loss record.
“I think their record is very deceiving because they’ve played some really good teams,” Satterfield said after the Huskers' practice Tuesday morning. “They have the same record against common opponents as we have. You watch them on defense, they’re very long, they’re very athletic, they’re physical. They can cause some headaches. We’re trying to figure out what they do, especially on third down, but it’s just a really impressive defensive unit as far as team speed, physicality and athleticism that you see on tape.”
Nebraska is 5-3 on the season, and a win Saturday over UCLA would clinch bowl eligibility.
Husker defensive coordinator is well aware that UCLA is coming off its best offensive showing of the season, a 35-32 win at Rutgers. White was in no mood Tuesday to shower his defense with praise after the Blackshirts' bounced back with a strong performance Saturday at Ohio State following a miserable showing the previous week against Indiana.
“That’s what we are supposed to do,” White said. “I am really happy that the guys played like that, but for as up and down as it is, you have to say, ‘Hey it's Tuesday.’ We have a team who is playing their best football coming in here. We know how to do things. The most important thing is how we do things, have a little attitude and chip on our shoulders.”
