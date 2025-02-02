Notre Dame Transfer Offensive Lineman Rocco Spindler Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football's transfer portal class got another major bump Sunday.
Offensive lineman Rocco Spindler has committed to the Huskers. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Spindler spent the last four seasons at Notre Dame. During the Irish's run through the College Football Playoff to the national title game, he started against Indiana, Georgia, Penn State, and Ohio State.
After redshirting in 2021, Spindler played mostly on special teams the next season. In 2023, he played in 10 games after earning the starting right guard spot in fall camp.
This past fall, Spindler played in all 16 games. He began the season playing primarily on the line for special teams, but progressed to starting on the offensive line for the majority of the season. He helped the Irish offense average 200.9 rushing yards a game.
Originally from Clarkston, Michigan, Spindler was a four-star prospect. At 6-5, 325 pounds, 247Sports rates him as a four-star transfer.
