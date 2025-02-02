All Huskers

Notre Dame Transfer Offensive Lineman Rocco Spindler Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers pick up a massive transfer portal piece.

Kaleb Henry

Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spindler during the College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State on Jan. 20.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spindler during the College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State on Jan. 20. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska football's transfer portal class got another major bump Sunday.

Offensive lineman Rocco Spindler has committed to the Huskers. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Spindler spent the last four seasons at Notre Dame. During the Irish's run through the College Football Playoff to the national title game, he started against Indiana, Georgia, Penn State, and Ohio State.

After redshirting in 2021, Spindler played mostly on special teams the next season. In 2023, he played in 10 games after earning the starting right guard spot in fall camp.

After a headwear swap, offensive lineman Rocco Spindler poses with the Notre Dame Leprechaun on Nov. 9, 2024.
After a headwear swap, offensive lineman Rocco Spindler poses with the Notre Dame Leprechaun while celebrating the Fighting Irish's win over Florida State on Nov. 9, 2024. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past fall, Spindler played in all 16 games. He began the season playing primarily on the line for special teams, but progressed to starting on the offensive line for the majority of the season. He helped the Irish offense average 200.9 rushing yards a game.

Originally from Clarkston, Michigan, Spindler was a four-star prospect. At 6-5, 325 pounds, 247Sports rates him as a four-star transfer.

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at Indiana

MORE: Jordy Bahl ‘Healthy and Ready’ as Nebraska Softball Opens 2025 Season Thursday

MORE: Can Nebrasketball Go on a Run?

MORE: Husker Recruiting Tales of Woe: The Future Stars Nebraska Didn’t Want

MORE: Matt Rhule 'Doubts' Nebraska Will Play a Traditional Spring Game; Still Searching for Special Teams Coordinator

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football