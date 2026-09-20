How Every Nebraska Player on Offense vs. North Dakota Graded Out on PFF
Dana Holgorsen's unit continued to do its thing Saturday night.
Against the 13th-ranked defense in the FCS, Nebraska's offense totaled 493 yards and 34 points while controlling the ball for 35:45 in the Huskers' 27-point win over North Dakota (3-1).
In total, 45 players saw the field on offense against the Fighting Hawks. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Defensive grades coming soon.)
Quarterbacks
Player
Class
Snaps
Pass
Run
Overall
Colandrea
4th
56
23
2
89.0
Lateef
2nd
10
3
0
62.2
Kaelin
3rd
5
3
0
60.8
It was another efficient outing for NU's QB1, Anthony Colandrea, who completed 15-of-21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 rushing yards on four carries and another score on the ground. His 71% completion percentage would've climbed to nearly 81% had Nebraska's pass-catchers not dropped two of his throws.
For the third straight week, Colandrea was not charged with a turnover-worthy play and operated with relative ease, thanks in part to a Nebraska offensive line that was not charged with a pressure, quarterback hit, or sack. Colandrea led the Big Red on five scoring drives against UND and did a good job distributing the ball to a variety of players. In total, 11 different offensive players recorded a reception. That number is likely to go down as conference play begins, but the Big Red showed they're more than willing to spread the wealth around whenever they can.
Both TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin saw action in the game. Combined, the two completed 3-of-5 passes for 21 yards. Kaelin added four rushing yards in his 2026 debut.
Running Backs
Player
Class
Snaps
Run
Pass
Overall
Rule
1st
32
15
16
75.9
Nelson
3rd
16
9
5
75.2
Mozee
2nd
15
10
4
67.3
Ives
4th
3
1
2
-
Genatone
5th
3
2
1
-
Booth
2nd
2
1
1
-
Jamal Rule continues to exceed the expectations of Husker Nation during his true freshman campaign. In the third game of his collegiate career, the North Carolina native totaled 154 all-purpose yards and two scores, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown run to start the second half. He now has 411 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns through three games.
Through Week 3 of the college football season, Rule is the third-leading rusher in the Big Ten behind only Wayne Knight (UCLA) and King Miller (USC). Knight (39 attempts) and Miller (64 attempts) are no more than 16 rushing yards ahead of Rule.
Mekhi Nelson also did his thing, taking nine carries for 54 yards while adding one reception for seven yards. Despite Isaiah Mozee earning the start in NU's season opener, he has clearly become the Huskers' third option out of the backfield. All three are capable, but we're beginning to see some semblance of a pecking order heading into Big Ten play.
Wide Receivers
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
Gilmer
3rd
54
3
3
-
68.5
63.5
Barney
3rd
49
3
2
-
60.5
67.1
Hunter
4th
33
6
3
1
60.1
53.7
Clark
3rd
18
2
2
-
61.7
75.2
Smith
3rd
10
1
0
-
61.1
56.1
Mills
2nd
5
-
-
-
60.0
55.8
Mangini
5th
4
-
-
-
-
-
Miles
1st
3
1
1
-
-
-
Bell
4th
2
-
-
-
-
-
Carpenter
2nd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Singleton
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Nebraska's wide receiver room was considered deep heading into the year, and Saturday night showed that Holgorsen and Husker wide receivers coach Dakiel Shorts still have plenty of confidence in the group. Eleven different pass-catchers saw action against the Fighting Hawks, with six of them seeing targets.
Notably, senior wide receiver Nyziah Hunter was the focal point of the passing game. At the very least, there seemed to be a concerted effort to get him going. He caught three of six targets for 24 yards but was also charged with one drop.
Quinn Clark scored the Huskers' only receiving touchdown of the game, his first score of 2026. Overall, Nebraska seemed intent on emphasizing the run game in Week 3, but the wide receiver room did a good job of helping move the ball down the field.
Tight Ends/Fullbacks
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
Lindenmeyer
5th
47
2
1
1
59.6
58.0
Bonner
5th
19
1
1
-
55.4
64.8
Ingwerson
3rd
15
-
-
-
55.9
53.6
Nelson
3rd
14
1
1
-
55.6
53.6
Echternach
4th
3
-
-
-
-
-
Sorensen
1st
2
-
-
-
-
-
King
3rd
1
1
0
-
-
-
Jones
5th
1
-
-
-
-
-
Whittington
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Luke Lindenmeyer might've caught just one pass, but it was one of the most highlight-worthy plays of the game. He ended the play with a 33-yards gain, showcasing an ability to continue fighting for additional yardage and to be an asset in the passing game.
Janiran Bonner also caught a pass for a nine-yard gain. He played 19 snaps and earned the highest overall grade of any Husker tight end/fullback. Carter Nelson left the game after suffering an injury in the second half. He appeared unable to put weight on his left leg, but the extent of his injury remains unclear for now.
Offensive Line
Player
Class
Snaps
Sacks
QB Hits
Hurries
Penalties
Run Block
Pass Block
Overall
Gottula
4th
56
-
-
-
-
64.6
82.1
69.9
Evans
5th
56
-
-
-
-
67.3
62.3
69.3
Black
4th
56
-
-
-
-
70.5
76.5
68.8
Mubenga
4th
56
-
-
-
-
63.5
77.1
65.9
Pritchett
5th
46
-
-
-
-
60.8
84.6
67.2
Babalade
4th
19
-
-
-
1
53.2
48.1
52.4
Knaak
5th
11
-
-
-
-
56.9
73.4
58.1
Ainsworth
1st
10
-
-
-
-
66.6
75.0
68.2
Taumua
3rd
10
-
-
-
-
59.8
73.3
61.7
Sledge
4th
10
-
-
-
-
57.7
72.9
58.6
Pyle
3rd
10
-
-
-
-
57.2
73.4
58.3
Mpouma
1st
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hammerbeck
2nd
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brix
3rd
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Peters
3rd
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Knutson
4th
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Big Red's offensive line helped pave the way for a dominant performance by the Huskers' running backs. On 45 rushing attempts, Nebraska averaged more than six yards per carry.
The protection unit also did its best job yet of keeping NU's quarterbacks clean. Husker quarterbacks were not pressured, hit, or sacked a single time.
Elijah Pritchett, Tree Babalade, and Gunnar Gottula continued to rotate at the tackle spots throughout the game. After three contests, the Big Red will likely begin to settle on a true five-man unit. However, according to the season-long PFF grades, all three have been relatively serviceable to start the year.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.