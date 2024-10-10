All Huskers

Nebraska Football Offers 2027 5-Star Offensive Tackle

In a week filled with offers to 2027 recruits, Nebraska football has extended an offer to five-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand out of Arizona.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football recruit Jake Hildebrand is a five-star offensive tackle in the 2027 class for Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona.
In this story:

Nebraska football is midway through the season and into its first off week of the 2024 campaign, but that hasn't stopped the Big Red from making waves with some big time offers to 2027 recruits this week.

After offering several players, including a pair of four-star quarterbacks in Trae Taylor and Jerry Meyer III, Nebraska has offered five-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand.

Hildebrand is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound prospect out of Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 1 player in Arizona, No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, and No. 24 prospect nationally.

Basha opened this fall with a home affair against a Nebraska high school opponent. The Bears topped the Millard South Patriots 39-25.

The talented lineman already has a number of offers from programs like Oregon, Washington, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa State, Florida State, Utah, Baylor and Texas A&M. He also hold offers in his home state from Arizona and Arizona State.

Nebraska does not have any commitment for the 2027 class. At the moment only two are committed for the 2026 class: three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola. The 2025 class is 19 commits deep, including four-star offensive tackle Shawn Hammerbeck and three-star offensive tackle Brian Tapu.

