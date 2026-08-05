Nebraska Football: Three Players Who Could Be the Huskers' Next Breakout Star in 2026

Every season, there's a player who goes from being a name on the roster to someone Nebraska fans can't stop talking about.

Last season, that player was Emmett Johnson.

Johnson entered the 2025 season with plenty of questions surrounding his ability to take over as Nebraska's primary running back. By the end of the season, he had established himself as one of the Huskers' most important offensive players and earned a shot in the NFL.

Now, Nebraska has to find its next breakout player.

There are several players on the roster who have already shown flashes of what they can do. Others are entering 2026 with much bigger roles and an opportunity to prove they can become difference-makers.

So, who could be the next Emmett Johnson?

Here are three players to keep an eye on heading into the 2026 season.

1. Anthony Colandrea

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The easiest answer might be the guy taking over at quarterback.

Anthony Colandrea arrives at Nebraska after a breakout season at UNLV where he threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing nearly 66% of his passes. He also added 650 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

But which version of Colandrea is Nebraska getting?

The UNLV version or the Virginia version?

At Virginia, Colandrea showed plenty of talent but also had his share of inconsistency. In his two seasons with the Cavaliers, he threw for 4,083 yards, 26 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Then everything seemed to click at UNLV.

Now he'll have to do it against a Big Ten schedule that includes Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Iowa.

That's a major challenge.

But if Colandrea can bring the confidence and playmaking ability he showed at UNLV to Lincoln, he could become much more than just a quarterback replacing Dylan Raiola.

He could become the most important player on Nebraska's roster.

What to watch: Can Colandrea consistently make the big plays while limiting the mistakes that occasionally followed him at Virginia?

2. Williams Nwaneri

Nebraska defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri rushes USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska fans have been waiting for this one.

Williams Nwaneri arrived in Lincoln with the recruiting pedigree of a player expected to become a star. The former five-star prospect has the size, athleticism and physical tools to be one of the most disruptive players on Nebraska's defensive line.

He showed plenty of flashes last season. Now it's time to see it.

Nwaneri enters 2026 as Nebraska's expected starter at one of the edge positions, and the Huskers will need him to become a major factor in Rob Aurich's new 4-2-5 defense.

The good news is that Nebraska doesn't need Nwaneri to figure out how to become a starter.

That part is already done.

Now the question is whether he can become the kind of player opposing offenses have to game plan around. The Blackshirts have been searching for that type of dominant pass rusher since Randy Gregory in 2014, when he emerged as one of the Big Ten's best defensive players.

Nebraska wants to generate pressure with four rushers, and Nwaneri could be a major part of that. If he can consistently win one-on-one matchups, it could make life much easier for the linebackers and secondary behind him.

We've seen flashes.

Now Nebraska needs to see it consistently.

What to watch: Does Nwaneri finally put together the type of season that shows why he was one of the nation's top recruits coming out of high school?

3. Nyziah Hunter

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter after a 12-yard catch in the third quarter against Michigan State on Oct. 4, 2025. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Hunter was good last season.

Could he be great in 2026?

The former Cal transfer immediately became one of Nebraska's biggest offensive weapons in his first season in Lincoln, finishing with 43 receptions for 617 yards and five touchdowns.

Those numbers were good enough to lead Nebraska in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

And that's exactly why Hunter makes this list.

He already proved he can be productive.

Now he has a chance to take another step.

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Hunter has the size to create matchup problems, but his biggest strength might be his ability to make explosive plays. Nebraska needs to find ways to get him the football and allow him to attack defenses down the field.

With a new quarterback in Colandrea and plenty of other talented options around him, Hunter shouldn't have to carry the entire passing game.

That could actually make him even more dangerous.

If Nebraska's offense takes a step forward in 2026, there's a good chance Hunter is one of the biggest reasons why.

What to watch: Can Hunter turn last year's 617 yard season into a 1,000 yard campaign

Other Players to Watch

Jacory Barney Jr. returns a punt 57 yards during the second quarter against Michigan State on Oct. 4, 2025. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

There are several other players who could make a serious push to become Nebraska's next breakout star.

The running back position is probably the biggest question mark after the departure of Emmett Johnson. Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson and Jamal Rule will all have an opportunity to establish themselves, but the question is whether one of them can separate from the group to become Nebraska's next feature back and maybe even another breakout star.

Jacory Barney Jr. is another name that can't be overlooked. Barney has shown flashes as both a receiver and returner during his first two seasons in Lincoln, but he has yet to put together the type of season that separates himself as an All Conference player. If he can take another step as a receiver while continuing to make an impact in the return game, he could quickly move from a good player to an elite player.

More Fall Camp Articles

Four Position Battles That Will Define the 2026 Season

Position Group Rankings

#7-9: Biggest question marks

#4-6: Solid, dependable units

#1-3: Biggest strengths

Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.