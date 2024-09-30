Purdue Football's Ryan Walters Compliments Nebraska Football's 'Creative' Offense
Purdue football did not have the day they were hoping for during Saturday's 28-10 loss to Nebraska.
"Extremely disappointing and frustrating," coach Ryan Walters said in his postgame press conference. "We'll do the only thing I know how to do - go to work and continue to make adjustments.
The Boilermakers were unable to control the game, securing only 12 first downs while committing 13 penalties for 165 total yards. The Purdue coach was most upset by the lack of discipline in his defensive secondary.
"The pass interferences - I thought there were a couple that were blatant. There were also a couple that were judgement calls. I'll go back and watch the tape and see where we can teach to improve on that one. The ones that drive you crazy are the pre and post snap penalties."
Walters added that he was "angry and frustrated" that the Boilermakers were unable to keep their composure in specific scenarios, such as getting a key third-down stop in the second half only to extend Nebraska's drive allowing the Huskers to score after a Purdue player stepped over Nebraska player.
The Purdue coach was complimentary of Nebraska's offense, however, sharing that the multiple formations and unique packages impacted the Boilermakers' defense.
"Nebraska is very creative offensively. There's a lot of moving parts, pre and post snap," Walters said. "For the most part, I thought those guys (Purdue's defense) communicated well. and made some plays."
Walters added that his special teams' unit "knew they had opportunities" against Nebraska's field goal unit, creating two blocked kicks in the contest that squashed any three-point tries by the Huskers. The Huskers would miss all of their field goal attempts on Saturday, but continued their success offensively tuning up the Boilermakers to 419 total yards with no turnovers.
The Blackshirts, for the most part, handled their job well shutting down a struggling Purdue offense. Nebraska allowed only 224 total yards including 50 on the ground, adding in a late pick-six from John Bullock to secure their first road win in 2024. Purdue responded on Sunday by firing offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to reboot their attack.
Nebraska (4-1, 1-1 B1G) returns home to battle Rutgers on Saturday. Purdue (1-3, 0-1 B1G) travels to Wisconsin on Saturday for their second 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. Hear Walters' full press comments following Purdue's loss to the Huskers below.
