Nebraska Football Recruiting: What Schools Stand Out for 2026 4-Star OL Gregory Patrick
College football programs have a number of ways they can stand out to recruits. Winning is at the top of the list, but prospects are also impressed by uniforms, facilities, and coaching personalities.
No two prospects see things the same way.
2026 four-star offensive lineman Gregory Patrick has several schools standing out in his recruitment. The 6-4, 275-pound prospect from Portage Northern High School in Portage, Michigan, caught up with HuskerMax on his recruitment.
“My recruitment has been going really well so far. I'm extremely blessed to have the opportunities I have so far,” Patrick said. “The schools that have been standing out so far are the ones in my top nine. All of them have been doing really well so far.”
Patrick's top nine consists of Nebraska, Notre Dame, Alabama, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.
Nebraska, in particular, has been impressive with only a single loss so far. Coach Matt Rhule has the Huskers trending in the right direction and Patrick would agree.
“Nebraska is higher up on my list right now with how much success they've had this season,” Patrick said. ”They have a really bright future under coach Rhule.”
Patrick will be looking to visit Lincoln this fall, but doesn't have anything finalized. That said, it could be during a game against a Big Ten Conference newcomer.
“I'm not sure on a date yet for a game but we're going to try the UCLA game,” Patrick said.
Committing to a school is of course in the future for the talented offensive lineman. He has a plan for when he would like to commit but he does know anything could change.
“I believe I would commit before my senior season. I'm not sure yet and things can change a lot,” Patrick said.
