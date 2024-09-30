Nebraska Football Commit Malcolm Simpson After Visiting Texas
Nebraska football recently had a committed player take a visit elsewhere. That commit was four-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson.
The 6-3, 255-pound product from the Lone Star State detailed his season to HuskerMax.
“My season so far has been going great, we have won some big games,“ Simpson said. “We are looking to keep this momentum going. The season is going fast so I’m looking forward to making a deep playoff run, then after making my way to Lincoln.”
Making his way to Lincoln. That sounds like a solid commitment being affirmed.
“(My commitment to Nebraska is) holding up great,“ Simpson said. “It’s satisfying me. I just would love to get up there to a game to experience the environment.”
While the commitment is locked on the Huskers, other schools are continuing to pursue the defensive lineman a couple months out from signing day.
“USC, Texas, Oklahoma. Nothing serious just contacts,” Simpson said.
Simpson also expects to continue making visits to other campuses, primarily for the experiences.
“Just been going to games. Hope to go to California to see USC vs. Penn State,“ Simpson said. “I have never been to California so I think that’ll be cool. I and a few of my teammates may attend the UGA and Texas games. No visits scheduled though.”
Of course, Simpson is also trying to get to Lincoln this season.
“I am trying to plan one here soon. Maybe in October or November,” Simpson said.
