QB Grade: Dylan Raiola vs. Colorado
Nebraska was able to win one of the most highly anticipated games played in Memorial Stadium in years. The Huskers destroyed Colorado and did so without much resistance from the Buffaloes.
With a final score of 28-10, the Huskers were never truly in danger after the first quarter in a game that was over before halftime. Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola won the most important game of his young college career so far. He completed 23-of-30 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.
Here is a closer look at Raiola's performance.
Nebraska started their first drive with incredible field position at the Colorado 49-yard line. The drive started with a nice run by Raiola on a 3rd and 10 where he picked up the first down with his legs. He took a big hit after the run but was unfazed and stood up defiantly while emphatically signaling a first down. The drive concluded with the first touchdown of the game when Dante Dowdell ran it in from 12 yards out.
The next drive was uneventful and ended without a first down as the Huskers punted it back to the Buffaloes while still being up 7-0. The next time that Nebraska's offense was on the field, they were up 14-0 after Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' pick-six. Raiola then led the offense 41 yards down the field before Tristan Alvano missed a 32-yard field goal.
The Huskers' next drive was a thing of beauty. They went 86 yards in 4:46 of game-time and scored an important lead-extending touchdown to go up 21-0. The highlight of the drive for Raiola was a bomb to Jaylen Lloyd for 36 yards. The throw was a beautiful on-the-run heave down to the one-yard line. Dowdell scored his second rushing touchdown of the day on the next play. Raiola closed the half with a lightning-fast three-play 70-yard drive that culminated in his only touchdown pass of the day to Rahmir Johnson from 18 yards out.
The score was 28-0 at the half and the game was over already. The entire second half consisted of drives that ended in punts for the Huskers. It was an anti-climactic way to end the game, but it was clear that all the Huskers were trying to do was chew the clock and avoid any huge mistakes. It was an encouraging sign for the Huskers and head coach Matt Rhule for a freshman quarterback to be able to play with a lead and execute the game plan to close the deal.
Overall, Raiola looked sharp against Colorado. The Buffaloes do not have a very good defense and the Huskers' offense stalled out in the second half, but Raiola did all that was asked of him. For a freshman quarterback in his second start, that was more than enough.
Grade: B+
