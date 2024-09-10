Nebraska Football's Memorial Stadium 'Electric' for 2026 Elkhorn North Recruit
The weekend excitement of beating Colorado 28-10 has already paid off with one in-state commitment for Husker football, but there are more from inside Nebraska's borders that were on hand Saturday.
Elkhorn North linebacker Jase Reynolds took in the action over the weekend. The 6-3, 195-pound prospect for the class of 2026 spoke with HuskerMax.
“This visit was unlike any other that I have been on,“ Reynolds said “From the moment I got there you could tell there was a special feeling in the air.”
Being from Nebraska, Reynolds knew the Sea of Red would be impressive. But on Saturday, the Husker faithful took things a step further.
“Going into the game I knew the fans were going to be loud, and the energy was going to be great,“ Reynolds said. "However, I did not expect it to be as electric as it was. Husker Nation exceeded all my expectations and blew me away with how much of a factor they played in the game.”
While fans have their thoughts on a number of the traditions, and what's working or not working, this recruit enjoyed them all.
“I feel like the traditions that Nebraska has throughout the game make it feel unlike any other game,“ Reynolds said. “The red balloon release, fourth quarter "Thunder Struck", and so much more made the visit feel very unique.”
As for other recruits on hand that the in-state prospect chatted with.
“During the day I was able to catch up with commit Pierce Mooberry, who I’ve become good friends with because we have been on multiple visits together,“ Reynolds said. “I was also able to meet some of the other LBs which was cool.”
MooberRy is a three-star athlete in the 2025 class. Out of Millard North, Moobery has been committed to the Huskers since June.
Reynolds said he does have other visits lined up elsewhere, but does want to make a return trip to Lincoln.
“As of now, I have other visits with Minnesota, K-State, Iowa State, Iowa, NDSU, and UNI,“ Reynolds said. “However, I really hope that I will be able to make it to another game in Lincoln sometime later in the year.“
MORE: Speedy 2026 Athlete 'Excited' After Weekend Recruiting Visit to Nebraska Football
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star Omaha Westside LB Commits to Huskers
MORE: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado Sets Viewership Record for NBC's 'Big Ten Saturday Night'
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: Millard West 2027 OT Matt Erickson Recaps Weekend, Future Visit Plans
MORE: SMQ Reviews Nebraska Football's Epic Beatdown of the Colorado Buffaloes, 28-10
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.