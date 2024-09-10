Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 TE Prospect Says Husker Atmosphere 'Unlike Anything' He's Seen
Nebraska football was the hit of the weekend.
Not only did the Huskers pummel the Colorado Buffaloes, setting a record for NBC Big Ten viewership in the process, but NU grabbed the attention of recruits on hand for the contest.
HuskerMax caught up with 2027 tight end Jack Brown after his visit. The 6-5, 205-pound tight end and edge out of St. Louis is a three-sport athlete at Francis Howell Central, competing in football basketball, and track and field.
“My visit was great,” Brown said. “A ton of coaches talked to me and it was a fun time overall being able to visit and experience everything. It’s safe to say this visit exceeded my expectations.”
As a number of other recruits have discussed, the crowd and atmosphere within Memorial Stadium are imprinted on Brown's memory as something few programs have.
“Nebraska’s crowd was unique for sure,“ Brown said. “Also, the atmosphere was unlike anything I’ve ever been to or seen in person.”
While other prospects are figuring out their visit schedules, whether to other schools or back to Lincoln, Brown said the Colorado game will not be his last he sees this season with the scarlet and cream in action.
“I’m visiting when Nebraska plays Wisconsin,” Brown said.
That contest is slated for Nov. 23.
MORE: Nebraska Football's Memorial Stadium 'Electric' for 2026 Elkhorn North Recruit
MORE: Speedy 2026 Athlete 'Excited' After Weekend Recruiting Visit to Nebraska Football
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star Omaha Westside LB Commits to Huskers
MORE: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado Sets Viewership Record for NBC's 'Big Ten Saturday Night'
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: Millard West 2027 OT Matt Erickson Recaps Weekend, Future Visit Plans
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.