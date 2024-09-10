Speedy 2026 Athlete 'Excited' After Weekend Recruiting Visit to Nebraska Football
Nebraska fans were left feeling the excitement after a 28-10 win over Colorado Saturday. That same sentiment was felt by the recruits on hand.
One such recruit is 2026 three-star (247Sports) Josh Galbreath. The 6-3, 195-pound athlete spoke with HuskerMax after the visit.
“The visit was great and the game was amazing,“ Galbreath said. “The fans were incredibly welcoming and friendly. I'm excited and want to get to know the coaches and staff better after experiencing a game day like that.“
As for other recruits of note that Galbreath interacted with while in Lincoln.
“I did end up talking to one of the recruits which was Jack Brown,“ Galbreath said.
Jack Brown is a 2027 tight end from Saint Charles, Missouri.
Galbreath, out of Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas, has some speed on his potentially linebacker or wide receiver frame. He lists his 40 time on his X account as 4.4 seconds, the typical line for fast.
Being just down the road, Galbreath said he'd like to make a return visit to Lincoln.
“I definitely wanna try to visit again,” Galbreath said.
