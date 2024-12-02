Report: Nebraska Football Defensive Coordinator Tony White to be Hired for Same Position at Florida State
Nebraska football's defensive coordinator position is about to be open.
According to a report from WarChant.com in the On3 network, Florida State is expected to hire Tony White to the same position in Tallahassee. Previous DC Adam Fuller was among a slew of firings after the Seminoles began the year 1-9.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that White is in discussions to become Florida State's defensive coordinator.
White came to Lincoln with head coach Matt Rhule and has held the associate head coach/defensive coordinator position each of the past two seasons. There were rumblings of White taking a head coaching position himself last offseason, but he ultimately signed a restructured contract worth $1.6 million per year to stay with the Huskers.
A Broyles Award nominee in 2023, White led an improved unit against the run. The Huskers allowed 92.9 rushing yards per game, the best mark for the program since 1999. They allowed a total of 303.5 yards per game, the best total defense for Nebraska since 2009.
Those numbers were similar in 2024, allowing 105.8 rushing yards and 315.4 total yards per game. The Blackshirts allowed just one rushing touchdown to teams not named Indiana all season.
Prior to Nebraska, White was the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. Before that, he held positions at Arizona State, San Diego State, New Mexico, and UCLA. He played linebacker at UCLA from 1997 to 2000.
Florida State has had a whiplash season under Mike Norvell. The Seminoles went 10-3 in 2022, finishing at No. 10 in the AP. Last year, FSU went 13-1, missing the College Football Playoff and losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, 63-3.
After all that success, the Seminoles went 2-10 in 2024. Those wins came against California (6-6) and Charleston Southern (1-11).
MORE: Nebraska Basketball Debuts in Top 50 of First NET Rankings
MORE: Dave Feit: Giving the Game Away
MORE: Nebraska's Disappointing Finish Raises the Stakes for Bowl Game and 2025 Season
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak After NCAA Tournament Selection Show
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Earns No. 2 Overall Seed for NCAA Tournament
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.