Nebraska's Disappointing Finish Raises the Stakes for Bowl Game and 2025 Season
The Common Fans discuss the loss to Iowa, the handshake drama, and the implications of Nebraska's 1-5 finish for Matt Rhule's tenure at Nebraska.
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s mind-boggling, infuriating, ridiculous loss to Iowa.
- For the second consecutive season, Nebraska was in a tie game against Iowa with under 25 seconds left in regulation, with the ball.
- For the second consecutive season, Nebraska turned it over and gave up the game winning field goal before even getting to overtime.
- Huskers dominant in most phases of the game, except where it matters most: the scoreboard.
- Still making too many little mistakes against disciplined teams.
- Special teams a disaster that must be addressed in the offseason.
- Coach Rhule’s biggest hurdle–which may well define his tenure at Nebraska–will be figuring out how to start winning close games instead of losing them.
- Ultimately, the loss to Iowa and the 1-5 finish to the season raise the stakes for Rhule. Fans will be hankering for a bowl win, and anxious for the Year 3 leap he saw at Temple and Baylor.
Plus, the boys wade into the debate about Nebraska’s captains not shaking the Iowa captains’ hands before the game.
- The Common Fans are of the school that you just shake hands and beat them on the field.
- It’s a rivalry; we’ve certainly seen much worse across college football.
- But if you’re going to make a thing about not shaking hands, then you have to go win the game.
- Iowa has been plenty disrespectful over the years, and they love manufactured outrage.
- But the no-handshake stunt feels like the team’s focus is taken away from other things–like making field goals, returning punts, and tackling.
- Ultimately you have to win this game. Everything else is a distraction.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
