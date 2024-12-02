Nebraska Basketball Debuts in Top 50 of First NET Rankings
Nebraska basketball's early season progress has raised a few eyebrows across the Big Ten Conference and nationally. The NCAA's evaluation tool agrees with evaluators, placing the Huskers within the top 50 of the first NET rankings released on Monday.
Nebraska (6-1) appeared at No. 44 in the first NET rankings of the season, released by the NCAA. The NET rankings, or NCAA Evaluation Tool, is the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams across the country. The factors for rankings include the Team Value Index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents as well as an adjusted net efficiency.
The Huskers' only blemish this season came away from Pinnacle Bank Arena in a 77-74 loss to Saint-Mary's (CA) at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 17. Saint Mary's appeared at No. 25 in the rankings as Nebraska's highest-ranked opponent through their first seven games.
Nebraska has played three top-100 programs in the first NET rankings, including St. Mary's, UTRGV (No. 98) and Creighton (No. 99). The Huskers took down Rio Grande Valley on opening night, 87-67, then handled the Bluejays on Nov. 22, 74-63, at the CHI Health Center.
The Big Red's other victories have come over Bethune-Cookman (No. 275), Fairleigh-Dickinson (No. 338), South Dakota (No. 162), and Sunday's win over North Florida (No. 119).
Nebraska's No. 44 ranking places the Huskers 11th out of the 18 Big Ten Conference teams. Illinois (No. 10) is the highest ranked program, followed by Ohio State (No. 12), Oregon (No. 15), UCLA (No. 16), Wisconsin (No. 17), Purdue (No. 21), Maryland (No. 23), Penn State (No. 34), Michigan (No. 35), and Michigan State (No. 41). Nebraska battles the Spartans to begin Big Ten play on Saturday, visiting East Lansing for an 11 a.m. CST tip on the Big Ten Network.
The Huskers are ahead of Iowa (No. 54), Indiana (No. 71), Northwestern (No. 73), Rutgers (No. 86), Washington (No. 116), Minnesota (No. 155), and USC (No. 169). Nebraska hosts the Hoosiers for the Big Ten home opener on Friday, Dec. 13.
Nebraska is currently tied for third in the conference with six programs sporting a 6-1 record.
Nebraska's Kenpom rankings have also vaulted up, jumping 15 positions to No. 47 as of Sunday to No. 47. The Kenpom evaluation also has the Huskers as the 11th best team in the Big Ten.
As noted by KLIN's Jack Mitchell on X, Nebraska's current No. 44 ranking by NET isn't too far away from where the Big Red finished at No. 33 last season.
