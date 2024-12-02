Nebraska Volleyball Earns No. 2 Overall Seed for NCAA Tournament
Nebraska volleyball will have home court advantage for the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament.
The 29-2 Huskers are the No. 2 overall seed in the postseason. The top overall seed is Pitt, while Penn State (3) and Louisville (4) are the other 1-seeds in their regions.
Nebraska will open with Florida A&M (27-6) out of the SWAC. That match is slated for Friday at 7 p.m. CST at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The winner of that match will face the winner of Miami (FL) and South Dakota State on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.
If seeds hold, the regional semifinals would feature Nebraska, Wisconsin (2), Arizona State (3), and Baylor (4) in Lincoln the next weekend.
Should the Huskers make the National Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky, they would face the winner of the Penn State regional. Other seeded teams in that portion of the bracket are Creighton (2), Texas (3), Utah (4), Marquette (5), USC (6), Florida State (7), and North Carolina (8).
The full bracket can be seen below.
