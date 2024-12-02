All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Earns No. 2 Overall Seed for NCAA Tournament

Nebraska volleyball will be at home until the Final Four. As the No. 2 overall seed, the Huskers are regional hosts.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska players, including Rebekah Allick (5), celebrate a point in the first set of a Big Ten volleyball match against Penn State at Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in State College, Pa.
Nebraska players, including Rebekah Allick (5), celebrate a point in the first set of a Big Ten volleyball match against Penn State at Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska volleyball will have home court advantage for the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament.

The 29-2 Huskers are the No. 2 overall seed in the postseason. The top overall seed is Pitt, while Penn State (3) and Louisville (4) are the other 1-seeds in their regions.

Nebraska will open with Florida A&M (27-6) out of the SWAC. That match is slated for Friday at 7 p.m. CST at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The winner of that match will face the winner of Miami (FL) and South Dakota State on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

If seeds hold, the regional semifinals would feature Nebraska, Wisconsin (2), Arizona State (3), and Baylor (4) in Lincoln the next weekend.

Should the Huskers make the National Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky, they would face the winner of the Penn State regional. Other seeded teams in that portion of the bracket are Creighton (2), Texas (3), Utah (4), Marquette (5), USC (6), Florida State (7), and North Carolina (8).

The full bracket can be seen below.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

