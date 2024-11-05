Huskers Today: November 5, 2024
Kaleb Henry takes you through the latest in Nebraska Cornhuskers news.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule Monday said he would be bringing in "a fresh set of eyes" to look at the operation in Lincoln. We now know who those fresh eyes below to, as multiple reports indicate Dana Holgorsen has been added an offensive consultant and Phil Snow a defensive consultant. Holgorsen was previously the head coach at Houston and West Virginia and has worked with some high powered offenses. Snow was Rhule’s defensive coordinator at Temple and Baylor, and then followed him back to the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.
The USC Trojans will reportedly have a different starting quarterback when the Nebraska Cornhuskers visit Los Angeles next week. A report from 247Sports says Miller Moss is being benched in favor of Jayden Maiava. The UNLV transfer took over the Rebels partway into last season, leading the team to the Mountain West Conference title game while earning Mountain West Freshman of the Year.
Nebraska men’s basketball opened the season with an 87-67 win over UT Rio Grand Valley Monday evening. Brice Williams scored the first eight points of the game, showing early that he's "the guy" for the Big Red this season. Williams finished with 27 points while Rollie Wooster poured in 18 to go with nine rebounds.
The debut of the new postgame show from HuskerMax and the I-80 Club followed the Husker men’s win. Jack Mitchell, Jacob Bigelow, and I gave our thoughts during After Nebrasketball on the win to open the 2024-25 campaign.
During the season-opening win for Nebraska women’s basketball, senior Alexis Markowski moved into sole possession of first place on the program’s all-time double-double chart. Markowski moves past two Husker legends in Jordan Hooper and Kelsey Griffin.
Turning our attention now to some Husker Headlines, TJ Birkel says Nebraska doesn’t feel close to turning the corner after a third straight loss, adding that he’s tired of moral victories. Tanner Johnson gives Dylan Raiola a C+ for his efforts in the loss, even with an early exit.
In other Husker Headlines, Husker Dan wonders if Nebraska will get a win in November, comparing NU’s situation to being down by one run in the bottom of the ninth and legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera on the bump. As for Nebraska’s bowl projections, a pair of ESPN writers have the Huskers headed to the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona against either Baylor or TCU. That game is slated for Dec. 26.
Watch the full episode above or listen to it below.
