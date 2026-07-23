Six Returning Nebraska Football Starters with the Most to Prove This Season

Potential has never been Nebraska's problem. Turning it into wins has.



The Huskers will lean on several returning veterans to help take the next step as a program this fall. With pressure continuing to rise, some players have more to prove than anyone else on the roster. Here are six returning starters with the most to prove.

Cameron Lenhardt celebrates after a TFL. | @cam11lenhardt/Instagram

Cam Lenhardt - Edge

Senior edge Cam Lenhardt enters his fourth season with the Big Red with as much to prove as anyone on NU's roster. A four-star recruit out of IMG Academy (FL), the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder was one of the nation's most coveted defensive line prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

As a true freshman, Lenhardt played in 10 games with four starts. On a defense that finished No. 11 nationally in total yardage allowed, he recorded 16 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks, earning honorable mention Freshman All-America honors.

Over the next two seasons, Lenhardt appeared in 26 games, making nine starts while totaling 39 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Despite taking on a larger role, his pass-rush production dipped. As one of the most experienced players on Nebraska's defensive front entering 2026, he'll be expected to use the lessons he's learned through three seasons to turn in the most productive year of his collegiate career.

Vincent Shavers has played in 26 career games for the Big Red while earning 14 starts. He has arguably been the most productive member of the Huskers 2024 recruiting class to date. | @_hbk.vince_/Instagra

Vincent Shavers - Linebacker

Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers has quickly become one of the most productive members of Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class. Through two seasons, he's played in 26 games, including 14 starts.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker was PFF's highest-graded true freshman linebacker in the country in 2024 after totaling 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. He followed that with 61 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and another forced fumble in 2025.

His production has been impressive, and so has his leadership, earning a single-digit jersey ahead of his sophomore year. However, Nebraska added two linebackers with starting experience through the transfer portal this offseason, meaning Shavers will have to prove he's capable of holding onto a starting job. Regardless of where he lands on the depth chart, he'll be expected to play a significant role, and the competition should only elevate his game. Facing perhaps the most competition he's ever had in the room, Shavers will be tasked with defending his previous role.

Nebraska defensive end Williams Nwaneri picks up a Houston Christian fumble and returns it 29 yards for a touchdown. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Williams Nwaneri - Edge

Sophomore Williams Nwaneri might have the highest ceiling on Nebraska's roster. A five-star recruit in the 2024 class, the Missouri native signed with the in-state Tigers before entering the transfer portal after appearing in four games and ultimately chose the Big Red.

As a redshirt freshman, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound edge played in all 13 contests, recording nine starts. He totaled 27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown against Houston Christian.

Nwaneri entered college as the No. 6 overall prospect in the country and led NU's defensive linemen in sacks a year ago. Even so, it still feels like he's only scratched the surface of his potential. If he takes the leap many expect, Nebraska's defensive front could once again become one of the strengths of the team. To put it plainly, unlocking that potential may be the difference in several games this fall.

Elijah Pritchett during Nebraska's game against Northwestern | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Elijah Pritchett - Left Tackle

Georgia native Elijah Pritchett enters his fifth season of college football as another player with immense potential on NU's roster. Through stops at Alabama and Nebraska, he's appeared in 42 games, recording 21 starts.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman was ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Though he's shown flashes of that talent, his career has been defined by inconsistency.

Coming out of high school, Pritchett was viewed as a future first-round NFL Draft pick. Four years later, 2026 represents his final opportunity to prove he can become the player many projected him to be. He enters the season coming off what might be his best game yet in the scarlet and cream, and Nebraska's offensive success could hinge on his ability to pick up where he left off in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef throws a pass while left tackle Elijah Pritchett blocks during the Huskers' 2025 game against Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

TJ Lateef - Quarterback

TJ Lateef is coming off a freshman season in which he was thrust into the spotlight late in the year. After starting quarterback Dylan Raiola's season-ending injury, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal-caller from Compton, California, started Nebraska's final four games, leading the Huskers to a 1-3 record during that time.

Last season, Lateef completed 74 of 123 passes for 904 yards and five touchdowns while adding 120 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. He has shown he can be a serviceable backup, but 2026 presents a different challenge to see the field.

NU added two veteran signal-callers through the transfer portal this offseason, with one expected to claim the starting job. That leaves Lateef with the opportunity to prove he still belongs near the top of the list. Whether he wins the backup role or pushes for even more, how he responds to the competition will go a long way toward shaping the future of his collegiate career. On the surface, he won't be expected to prove a ton. However, on a personal scale, there's no denying he's looking to cement himself as QB1.

Luke Lindenmeyer catches a pass during the Huskers' 2025 season opener against Cincinnati. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Luke Lindenmeyer - Tight End

Senior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer enters 2026 with plenty left to prove. A starter in all 13 games a year ago, the Papillion-La Vista product out of metro Omaha caught 29 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound former walk-on established himself as one of the Huskers' most reliable offensive weapons while continuing to make an impact as a blocker in the run game. Now, he'll be tasked with proving he can do it again.

In addition, Lindenmeyer has an opportunity to elevate his NFL Draft stock. Nebraska has produced its share of professional tight ends over the past few years, and another productive campaign could put him on that list as well. The tools are there. Now he has to show he can produce at that level for a second straight year.

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