SMOKED: Nebraska Football Rolled by Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers, 56-7
Nebraska football was supposed to be the toughest opponent Indiana had faced all season. Instead, the Huskers were just another opponent to get rolled by the Hoosiers.
Under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana hammered Nebraska, 56-7, on Homecoming weekend. The No. 16 Hoosiers stay undefeated on the year while the Huskers falls to 5-2, including a 2-2 record in Big Ten Conference play.
For those of a superstitious nature, Nebraska wore all-white uniforms. Since 1970, the Huskers are now 7-15 in the all whites.
Nebraska has now lost three games to Indiana by more than 40 points: 2024 (56-7), 1945 (54-14), 1944 (54-0), and 1943 (54-13).
The Hoosiers struck first, marching eight plays the opening drive to score a touchdown. The ensuing kickoff had Husker fans imagining no special teams work was done during the bye week, as Jacory Barney Jr. caught the ball at the 1-yard line and went out of bounds.
Though the Huskers picked up a first down, they were forced to punt. Indiana returned new Blackshirt Brian Buschini's punt 20 yards to setup in Nebraska territory.
A few plays later, Indiana was stopped on fourth down, giving the ball back to Nebraska. That, along with an interception at the end of the first half, was the only time the Hoosiers did not score a touchdown until a punt with 6:25 to go in the game.
Nebraska, meanwhile, managed just the one touchdown in the first half. Barney got a key block from Thomas Fidone II on the outside. Nebraska followed that up with a pair of three-and-outs, essentially sealing the game by halftime.
Indiana out-gained Nebraska 495-304 on the day.
Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke left the game with 189 yards on 17-for-21 passing. He had one touchdown pass and the interception came on a Hail Mary to end the first half. Tayven Jackson came in and threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns in garbage time.
The Hoosiers ran for 215 yards, led by Justice Ellison with 105 yards and two scores. Indiana had five rushing touchdowns on the day.
Nebraska had not given up a rushing on the touchdown before the blowout in Bloomington.
The Huskers dialed up Dylan Raiola for 44 passes. Raiola completed 28 of those for 234 yards, tossing no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Nebraska's rushing game appeared to not make the trip to Bloomington, as the Huskers managed just 70 yards. The leading rusher was Heinrich Haarberg with 32 yards, mostly in garbage time.
NU is back on the road next weekend at No. 4 Ohio State. The Huskers and Buckeyes will kickoff at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Indiana extended its all-time lead in the series to 11-9-3, including 4-2-1 in Bloomington. The teams have split four games as Big Ten Conference opponents.
- Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught six passes for 91 yards, setting career highs in both categories. His previous highs were four receptions against Northern Illinois in 2023 and 46 receiving yards earlier this season against Illinois.
- Freshman wideout Jacory Barney Jr. scored on a seven-yard rushing TD in the second quarter, marking his third rushing touchdown of the season.
- Barney had eight receptions in the game, setting a career high, bettering his six catches against Colorado.
- Senior rover Isaac Gifford made eight tackles. With his eight tackles, Gifford increased his career total to 207 and became the 10th defensive back and 43rd player in school history to top 200 career tackles.
- Malcolm Hartzog Jr. intercepted a pass to end the first half, marking his team-leading third interception of the season.
- Linebacker Mikai Gbayor had a nine-yard sack and two TFL to set a career high in tackles for loss.
- Sophomore receiver Jaylen Lloyd had a career-high three receptions, bettering his two receptions against Rutgers two weeks ago.
- The first quarter TD run by Indiana was the first rushing TD allowed by Nebraska this season. The Huskers were the last team in the FBS ranks to allow a rushing touchdown in 2024. It is just the third time in the past 14 games Nebraska has allowed a rushing touchdown.
- Indiana finished the game with 495 total yards, ending a streak of 13 straight games Nebraska held the opposition to fewer than 400 yards.
- Indiana scored 28 points off of Nebraska turnovers, the first opponent points off Husker turnovers this season.
- Freshman linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. and junior fullback Barret Liebentritt made their first career starts in today’s game.
- Nebraska’s game captains were QB Heinrich Haarberg, OG Henry Lutovsky, CB Tommi Hill and DL Ty Robinson.
