Nebraska Football Wearing All Whites at No. 16 Indiana
Depending on how old you are, you're either really excited or frightened by Nebraska's uniform choice in Bloomington.
The Huskers are wearing the all whites—white tops, white pants, and white shoes—at No. 16 Indiana.
Younger generations have shown a tendency to approve of solid colors across uniforms, like the all reds for recruits. That extends to Nebraska's look in Bloomington.
Older generations, however, have dubbed the look "surrender whites". Some of that sentiment comes from the 1992 game at Iowa State where No. 7 Nebraska was upset 19-10.
Nebraska and Indiana are set for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
