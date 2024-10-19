All Huskers

Nebraska Football Wearing All Whites at No. 16 Indiana

Despite the PTSD for an entire generation from a 1992 upset, the Huskers are set for a clean look Saturday with the all whites in Bloomington against No. 16 Indiana.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr.'s uniform ahead of the Indiana game in his locker features a white top, white pants, white gloves, and white cleats.
Depending on how old you are, you're either really excited or frightened by Nebraska's uniform choice in Bloomington.

The Huskers are wearing the all whites—white tops, white pants, and white shoes—at No. 16 Indiana.

Younger generations have shown a tendency to approve of solid colors across uniforms, like the all reds for recruits. That extends to Nebraska's look in Bloomington.

Older generations, however, have dubbed the look "surrender whites". Some of that sentiment comes from the 1992 game at Iowa State where No. 7 Nebraska was upset 19-10.

Nebraska and Indiana are set for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.

