Football Availability Report: Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana
Nebraska football is looking for a ranked win for the first time since 2016. On a beautiful fall day in Bloomington, the Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the Huskers, kicker Tristan Alvano and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran are out. Tommi Hill is not listed as questionable, meaning he could return to action against the Hoosiers.
For the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers, kicker Derek McCormick, defensive lineman Ta'Derius Collins, and defensive lineman Robby Harrison are out.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and Indiana are set for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
