Football Availability Report: Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana

Nebraska football is looking for a ranked win for the first time since 2016. On a beautiful fall day in Bloomington, the Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker Tristan Alvano (30) kicks a PAT against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker Tristan Alvano (30) kicks a PAT against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.

For the Huskers, kicker Tristan Alvano and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran are out. Tommi Hill is not listed as questionable, meaning he could return to action against the Hoosiers.

For the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers, kicker Derek McCormick, defensive lineman Ta'Derius Collins, and defensive lineman Robby Harrison are out.

All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.

Nebraska and Indiana are set for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

