Peer Recruiting Attempting to Tackle 4-Star Hunter Higgins to Nebraska Football
With one commitment in the bag, the Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to work on the 2026 recruiting class. But it isn't just the staff doing so, other commits are trying to get some of the best talent to join them in Lincoln.
A target for both the staff and committed prospects is Hunter Higgins.
Higgins is a 2026 four-star (Rivals) defensive end from Wichita, Kansas. He, and his 6-5, 240-pound frame, attends Maize South High School. Higgins recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail his current recruitment and where Nebraska stands.
“My recruitment has been going well. I’m still figuring a lot of stuff out and getting to know schools better,” Higgins said.
While Nebraska is not on the other side of the country from Wichita, Higgins adds that he's been able to make it to games for some closer schools.
“There’s been some schools closer to home that I’ve made multiple games for that I would say stand out to me. There are a couple further too that I am trying to make and see how I like them,” Higgins said.
Nebraska is still high on the four-star’s list.
“Nebraska has done a really good job recruiting me,” Higgins said. ”I don’t think I could tell you what they’ve done wrong. They are up there on my list.”
As of now, Higgins does not have a visit set up to Lincoln this fall.
“There’s a possibility with a couple of their home games later in the year but nothing finalized yet,” Higgins said.
Nebraska 2025 commit Bryson Hayes has been trying to pitch Nebraska to the four-star edge.
“Bryson Hayes is one that I know more than any of the other recruits having played football with him growing up,” Higgins said. ”He just talks about being part of something bigger than yourself and how there’s a lot of reasons to pick Nebraska.”
Higgins remains uncommitted and does not plan to rush a decision during his junior year.
“I can see myself making my decision this next summer,” Higgins said. ”I am gonna have some final visits in April, May, and June time but as soon as I am done with those I will have my decision.”
