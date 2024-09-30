The Common Fan: Huskers Overcome Ugly 1st Half to Bury the Boilermakers
Nebraska wins decisively despite sluggish start.
In this story:
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s bounce-back win over Purdue:
- Huskers overcome atrocious 1st half to win decisively
- Defense dominant once again
- Emmett Johnson coming out party
- 2nd half success a sign of growth for Matt Rhule’s program in Year 2
- Penalties, penalties, penalties
- Horrendous Special Teams
- Positive turnover margin very promising
The boys also explore some questions heading into week 5:
- What will the Huskers do about the kicking game moving forward?
- Does the ugly 1st half throw into question the ceiling for this year’s team?
- Why can’t the Huskers get over the hump when it comes to penalties?
- Heading into Week 6, how good is Rutgers?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
