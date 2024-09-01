Stukenholtz: Husker Fan, We Got Him
These days, 18- or 19-year-old prospective college athletes are bigger and stronger, more adept at being behind a microphone, and enroll early more often than their predecessors. But even in an era where incoming freshmen are more ready than ever to contribute in their first year, it’s a rarity to see one completely calm, poised, and in command as the day one starting quarterback.
One of my thoughts while watching the first half was about social media pics from people who share their heart rate on their smart watch display during a big game. I’ve seen plenty where they go to the 90s or 100s or higher.
I cannot imagine Dylan Raiola’s heart rate anywhere higher than about 75 beats per minute.
Nebraska won their 2024 opener over UTEP 40-7. Yeah, the defense is still great, flying to the ball and creating chaos for an opposing offense. Oh, and the transfers on NU’s offense appear to be pretty good, too. But all that seemed a mere backdrop to the real story.
Husker fans: we got him. The hype is real, has been building for a while, and grew even more on Saturday. There were simple throws that were made with ease, plays kept alive with his movement in and out of the pocket, and highlight reel throws that previous NU QBs simply could not make last year or the year before, maybe ever.
It looked effortless at times, and even when he was forced to move around, bail out of the pocket, or step up towards the line as the pass rush encircled him, Raiola continued to scan downfield. There was one sack, a handful of near misses or intentional throwaways, and 19 completions on 27 attempts.
Three plays stood out. You know what they are. I’ll go in reverse order, which is also how I would rank them in terms of raw excitement.
3.
Just before halftime, Husker DB Malcolm Hartzog intercepted an errant UTEP pass at the NU 41. Leading 23-7, Raiola engineered a two-minute drill that began with a 3rd and 12 conversion to transfer WR Isaiah Neyor. A few plays later he hit Janiran Bonner for 14, setting the Huskers up 21 yards from paydirt with 0:08 on the clock and one timeout.
Three receivers ran towards the middle or right side of the end zone. Raiola aimed for the other transfer wideout, Jahmal Banks, who was double covered. Only a perfectly placed ball would due, and of course that’s what Raiola delivered. Banks, who like Neyor is 6’4”, snatched it out of the air for the exclamation point TD of the half.
2.
Ty Robinson had just wrecked UTEP’s backfield, essentially tackling both the quarterback and running back in their own end zone for a safety. Raiola missed Neyor on first down, but not on second down.
Neyor, lined up on the right side of the formation, blew by his defender in (what would have been) press coverage, and sprinted up the sideline. Raiola spotted him win at the line of scrimmage and put up a rainbow deep ball. Neyor had a chance on a similar pass in the first quarter that he just couldn’t reel in, but this time he made the catch in stride, slipped a pair of tackles, and stayed on his feet and scored.
The 59-yard touchdown was the longest play of the game and put Nebraska up 16-7. It was the first of four consecutive TD drives before Raiola’s day was done.
1.
First drive of the opener began with a couple 3rd and shorts converted on the ground. Then came two of Nebraska’s three penalties on the day, a false start and offensive pass interference. 2nd and 30. So much for scoring on the first drive, right?
Not so fast – things are different now.
Banks found a big hole in zone coverage for a 19-yard catch and run to set up 3rd and 11 from UTEP’s 36-yard line. Raiola dropped back, surveyed the field, and realized he was running out of time. Sliding forward in the pocket, he spotted Neyor crossing from left to right. With little time to react to the small window of opportunity, Raiola leaned to his right and released a sidearm toss to Neyor right at the sticks. (Sidearm 3rd down throw from a number 15 in red? Be still, my heart.)
A gain of 16 and a first down led to another transfer, Dante Dowdell, scoring the first points of the season from five yards out to cap off the drive.
~~~
It’s on, folks. I don’t mean to sound hyperbolic, but it’s difficult to describe what we’re seeing without gushing a bit. I'm very impressed, and you should be, too. Second seasons under Matt Rhule are historically much better than first seasons anyway, but he’s never had a college signal-caller like this. The floor and the ceiling have been raised with Dylan Raiola as the new leader of a new-look offense.
Now comes Colorado. This first foray into college ball was against a team from Conference USA. Colorado has talent, and while they may be top heavy and disorganized, they proved last season they can score points in a hurry. Raiola’s leadership and steadiness will almost certainly be tested.
If today was any indication, he’ll rise to the occasion.
Go ahead…let yourself dream a little.