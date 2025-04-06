All Huskers

No Sweep for Nebraska Baseball; Rutgers Takes Sunday Finale, 7-5

The Huskers took the series but fell in the final game on Sunday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska designated hitter Tyler Stone celebrates after a hit against Rutgers at Haymarket Park on April 6, 2025.
Nebraska designated hitter Tyler Stone celebrates after a hit against Rutgers at Haymarket Park on April 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball couldn't hold on for the sweep.

Rutgers sprayed 15 hits to help take the series finale from Haymarket Park Sunday, 7-5. The Scarlet Knights improve to 15-17 on the year and 5-7 in Big Ten Conference play while the Huskers fall to 14-18 overall and 4-8 in the league.

The Scarlet Knights never trailed in the game, striking first with a run in the third inning and then answering every time the Huskers tied or got within a run.

NU posted four runs across the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, but couldn't get over the hump, leaving four runners stranded over those same frames.

The Huskers tallied nine hits on the day, with four hitters knocking two hits each. Tyler Stone's 2-for-4 effort came with a team-high two RBIs.

Jackson Brockett lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Runs were also surrendered under relievers Gavin Blachowicz, Caleb Clark, and Drew Christo, before Luke Broderick pitched a clean ninth inning.

Nebraska begins a five-game road trip with a visit to Kansas Tuesday. First pitch from Lawrence is set for 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.

Box score

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball