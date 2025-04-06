No Sweep for Nebraska Baseball; Rutgers Takes Sunday Finale, 7-5
Nebraska baseball couldn't hold on for the sweep.
Rutgers sprayed 15 hits to help take the series finale from Haymarket Park Sunday, 7-5. The Scarlet Knights improve to 15-17 on the year and 5-7 in Big Ten Conference play while the Huskers fall to 14-18 overall and 4-8 in the league.
The Scarlet Knights never trailed in the game, striking first with a run in the third inning and then answering every time the Huskers tied or got within a run.
NU posted four runs across the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, but couldn't get over the hump, leaving four runners stranded over those same frames.
The Huskers tallied nine hits on the day, with four hitters knocking two hits each. Tyler Stone's 2-for-4 effort came with a team-high two RBIs.
Jackson Brockett lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Runs were also surrendered under relievers Gavin Blachowicz, Caleb Clark, and Drew Christo, before Luke Broderick pitched a clean ninth inning.
Nebraska begins a five-game road trip with a visit to Kansas Tuesday. First pitch from Lawrence is set for 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.
