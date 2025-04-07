After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Wins the Crown!
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry get together for one more postgame show this season! They recap Nebraska's run in The Crown, preview the offseason and more.
In this story:
Watch the final postgame show of the year below.
- Nebraska Claims $300K, Wins College Basketball Crown on Second-Half Comeback Over UCF
