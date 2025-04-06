Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-Star OT Jake Hildebrand Recaps Husker Visit
A busy weekend for Nebraska football included having a five-star prospect on campus.
Jake Hilderbrand is a 2027 offensive tackle from Basha High School in Gilbert, Arizona. The 6-6, 285-pound prospect is rated as the top overall tackle and No. 21 recruit nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
Following his Nebraska visit, Hildebrand caught up with HuskerMax.
Hildebrand was hopeful to build more of a relationship with one of the Nebraska coaches, that coach being Donovan Raiola.
"I visited just because I wanted to get to know Nebraska and Lincoln more, and get to know coach Raiola more. That's exactly what happened," Hildebrand said.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers target talked more in detail about what stood out about coach Raiola.
"Coach Raiola stood the most out to me just the way he was coaching his players, and I really liked the way he did it, where it was tough, but then would love you up after," Hildebrand said.
This was a successful trip as he is now looking into Nebraska more following his visit.
"What the visit to Nebraska did for me is made Nebraska go up higher on my list for schools to look at," Hildebrand said.
Hildebrand is planning to return but doesn't have a date or timeline set, however, he does have an ideal timeline that he is going to push for.
"I don’t have a full timeline that I will be back, but I would love to be back in the summer or for a game day visit," Hildebrand said.
