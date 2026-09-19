Over the past eight months, Nebraska football fans seemed more determined than ever not to “drink the Kool-Aid,” the definition of which, seems to be, “getting excited about my team’s chances of doing well in the upcoming season." And for good reason: They've not seen their team win more than seven games since 2016.

After watching the Cornhuskers roll to easy wins in their first two nonconference games, I spent part of my Saturday pregame ahead of the Husker-North Dakota contest asking 100 Nebraska fans on campus and in the Haymarket the following question:



“What is your response to Nebraska’s first two games?”

I gave them three choices:



• Optimistic: the Huskers are as good or better than I thought.

• Pessimistic: the Huskers are worse than I thought.

• Not sure yet: I need to see some Big Ten games first.

Well, they’re not generally drinking the Kool-Aid just yet, because the last answer (“not sure yet”) got 75 of 100 votes.



Somewhat surprisingly, nobody voted for the “pessimistic” option. The “optimistic” option got 25 votes.



They’re watching. They’re saying, “So far, so good,” but unsurprisingly, they’re not sold yet.

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