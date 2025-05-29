Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Previews His Upcoming Husker Camp
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a huge start to the month of June scheduled, as for the first time since his commitment, Trae Taylor will be on campus, but this time he will be competing. Taylor is the lone 2027 commit for the Huskers thus far, as he committed earlier this month.
Taylor has his sights set on competing in front of the coaches and peer recruiting. He recently caught up with HuskerMax to describe why he is camping despite being a commit, alongside what his objective is as a whole.
"I'm really looking forward to having Coach Thomas coach me during the camp. I’ll get a really good feel of his expectations for me, and get to fling it around as a Husker commit. To show other recruits what will be here waiting for them if they decide to commit," Taylor stated to HuskerMax.
Taylor dug deeper into what his objectives are during this camp as he has many things in mind.
"My objective is to get work in and get better, as well as peer recruit," Taylor said. "I honestly feel Nebraska is a special place, and with having the QBs in that room that we have, Nebraska has a chance to be back in the national spotlight for a long time. I want recruits to see that, and to see just how locked in I am. "
What is next for Taylor after the visit? He details more as he will be returning back to Nebraska quickly.
"I’ll be there all week, then back on the 13th and 19th. After that finally get to actually enjoy a summer at home with friends and just train and get Better for my junior year."
