Topline Takeaways: How Does Nebraska Not Even Show Up Against Indiana?

Nebraska got completely dominated by Indiana on Saturday. It was embarrassing from start to finish. The Huskers are left with more questions than answers after that performance, and are still chasing that elusive sixth win and the bowl eligibility that comes with it. There is a lot to unpack from the meltdown in Bloomington, so let’s get right to the topline takeaways.
CHEERS TO THAT
Ummmmm. Was there anything positive to take away from that train wreck? What a disaster of a performance by the Huskers. It didn’t feel great from the opening possession, as Indiana took the ball down the field and scored the first rushing touchdown allowed by Nebraska the entire season (converting a 4th down along the way). On the ensuing kickoff, Jacorey Barney fielded the kick at the 1 yard line and then went out of bounds with it, backing the Huskers up to their own goal line for their first possession. And so it went. Nebraska finished the game with 304 total yards to Indiana’s 495. After seemingly getting a handle on the turnover issues that have plagued the program for years, the Huskers committed five turnovers against the Hoosiers, including at several critical moments in the red zone. They couldn’t seem to do anything right, and they showed zero fight when Indiana got off to a fast start.
Thomas Fidone. Fidone was probably the only bright spot on the day for Nebraska. He had six catches for 91 yards, in what was probably his best and most complete game as a Husker. Even after he missed a block in the red zone, likely costing the Huskers a touchdown, he bounced back the very next play, mauling an Indiana defender to provide the key block on Nebraska’s only touchdown of the day. After multiple knee injuries early in his career, it’s great to see Fidone thriving this season. It seems clear that Nebraska’s coaches are making a concerted effort to involve him more in the offense, and that’s a good thing. Whatever this offense tries to do in the weeks to come, Fidone needs to be a central part of it. Props to him for the performance on Saturday. On what was an otherwise very bleak day for the scarlet and cream, Thomas Fidone shined.
DIDN’T LIKE THAT
Completely Unprepared for the Moment. Nebraska came into the game at 5-1, with their only loss coming in overtime to what is clearly a very good Illinois team. The Huskers had plenty to play for going into Bloomington. And, with the game being Fox’s Big Noon kickoff, the national spotlight was on the Big Red with the chance to get a marquee win against a ranked, undefeated Indiana team. With all of that on the line, the Huskers looked like they had no interest in being there. They didn’t show up to start the game, they didn’t hit back when they got down early, and they didn’t seem to be able to adjust at any point. And this was coming off a bye week! How does this happen?!?!?! This was an across-the-board failure for the Nebraska football program, and there is no excuse for it. To his credit, Coach Rhule took responsibility and apologized after the game, saying he didn’t see this performance coming from his team. But I’m not sure that makes me feel a whole lot better. Husker fans have seen this movie too many times in recent years. It feels like the team is turning a corner, they get an opportunity to prove it on a big stage, and they not only lose, but completely fail to even show up. It’s incredibly frustrating and disappointing.
No Offensive Identity. Nebraska’s offense was bad last year. Really bad. We have given Rhule a lot of credit for making several changes on the offensive side of the ball coming into this season. He added multiple players from the transfer portal and high school ranks, and brought in Glenn Thomas to serve as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. I’ll be honest: at this point in the season, there hasn’t been enough progress. At the very least, it feels like the offense has regressed since the beginning of the season. While they have shown flashes at certain points in the year, it’s been more bad than good since conference play started. Nebraska is 90th nationally in scoring offense, and 87th in total offense. Perhaps most concerning is the inability to run the football consistently. The Huskers are 99th in the country in rushing offense, having failed to rush for 100 yards in their last two games. The coaching staff talks about wanting to run the football, but they don’t show it on the field. Playing smash mouth, run-first football is a mindset. It takes a commitment. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has not proven he’s committed. Unable to run the ball, the offense is left with what looks to be a very predictable and unimaginative approach that would make Mike Riley jealous. Dylan Raiola can’t do it all himself, and having him drop back and try to sling it around the field all game (as they did 44 times against Indiana) is not working. Nebraska needs to figure out a plan that can work for the rest of the season, and in the offseason they need to seriously assess every coach and player on the offensive side of the ball.
Defensive Meltdown. This was probably the worst defensive performance since Matt Rhule took over at Nebraska. Credit to Indiana: that is a well coached team, and they have playmakers who executed at a high level. But still. Giving up 28 points by halftime? Giving up 56 points for the game? One thing we’ve talked about many times on the Common Fan Podcast is that Matt Rhule’s defenses should always be able to keep us in games. Defensive coordinator Tony White has at least earned the benefit of the doubt, and there is plenty of time for the Blackshirts to right the ship. But in the meantime, fans are left wondering, why does this stuff happen? Why the meltdowns of such epic proportions? How does a defense that talks about wanting to be the best in the nation, and that has largely been very good all season, suddenly look like they have forgotten how to tackle? It’s beyond frustrating for the fan base. Every time we think we’re past these meltdown moments, something like this happens.
QUESTIONS HEADING INTO OHIO STATE WEEK
Where Do the Huskers Go From Here? So, Nebraska has their worst performance in years, they completely faceplant on national TV against a ranked opponent, and the entire fanbase is up in arms about the dreadful performance. And what do they get for their troubles? A trip to Columbus to play Ohio State! Yeesh.
Nebraska cannot let this loss to Indiana define the season. They have to find a way to learn from it and respond to it, even if things go poorly in Columbus on Saturday. Imagine this scenario: Nebraska loses to Ohio State (not unlikely), and then beats UCLA in Lincoln to get to 6-3 (also not unlikely). At that point, the Big Red would be 6-3 heading into their final three games at USC, at home against Wisconsin, and at Iowa. There would still be plenty to play for at that point. Every one of those games is winnable for Nebraska. I’m not saying they will win all of them, but the point is they still have plenty to play for. Matt Rhule will have quite the task ahead of him to keep the train on the tracks in the coming weeks.
Can the Defense Bounce Back? What’s concerning to me is that the two worst defensive performances by far this season have come against the two ranked opponents Nebraska has played. Were we fooled into thinking this defense was elite last season because the Huskers played such awful offenses? Is the 3-3-5 bound to get gashed against better opponents? I’m not an X’s and O’s guy, and am probably overreacting here. I believe Tony White will get his unit ready to roll again sooner rather than later. But it was jarring to see them so thoroughly manhandled by Indiana.
Can the Offense Figure Something Out? Dylan Raiola is supremely talented, but the offensive staff is not doing nearly enough to help him succeed. The run game is anemic, receivers are not getting open (nor are they blocking well), and when the offense does move the ball they aren’t finishing drives and getting points nearly often enough. More of the same will lead to several more losses this season, point blank. At this point, everything needs to be on the table, whether that’s trying different personnel at certain positions, giving Glenn Thomas a chance at calling plays, or burning incense in the coaches’ office. What about letting Heinrich Haarberg get more of a chance to run the offense? Raiola is QB1, there’s no questioning that. But instead of bringing Haarberg in for just one play here or there, what if he got a chance to take the helm for an entire drive? Give the other team a different look and let Haarberg run wild. That seems like a nightmare for defenses to have to prepare for, and it might open things up for when Raiola comes back in. I don’t know what the answer is, but more of the same is definitely not it.
FINAL THOUGHT
I’m having a hard time letting go of this one, Common Fans. If you had told me we would lose to Indiana, that wouldn’t have been the most shocking thing in the world. It’s the way Nebraska lost that was so jarring. I thought we were past these types of meltdowns. I thought the team would at least compete, at least show some fight. Hopefully, the Huskers can take on a “nothing to lose” persona going into Ohio State, and play much more freely and less timid. Let’s go into Columbus, give it hell and see what happens. Ultimately, this season will be defined by the last four games: UCLA, USC, Wisconsin, and Iowa. It’s kind of fitting, really. If the Huskers can get back to a bowl game, while at the same time defeating one or both of the old nemeses Wisconsin and Iowa, I believe most Nebraska fans would call that a successful season. The boys in red just need to find a way to bounce back from the debacle in Bloomington, and make sure their best football is still in front of them.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
