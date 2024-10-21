Curt Cignetti: Indiana Football's Offense Performance 'Will Open Eyes' on Nebraska's Defense
Curt Cignetti was proud of his team's efforts, as he should be following a 56-7 victory over Nebraska football on homecoming in Bloomington.
However, the Indiana football coach also appeared to want to put a message out to the landscape of college football.
"I think this says a lot about our team. I know there was a national perception that Nebraska had a pretty legit defense on a national scale. So that will open their eyes, okay?" Cignetti said. "I think this is a great team win."
Indiana's offense cooked Nebraska's defense through the matchup on Saturday, exploding with 495 total yards for nearly eight yards per play and 215 rushing yards. The Hoosiers were able to get up early, averaging over ten yards per play and pushing in their first touchdown on the ground - the first rushing score given up by Nebraska all season.
The Hoosiers ensured they left no doubt on their running ability, putting up five touchdowns on the ground. Cignetti recognized that the Huskers' defensive scheme allowed for Indiana's rushing success.
"They probably had some nice holes. The box count was probably in our favor, which tells me they were probably overplaying the RPOs. We were handing the ball off and gaining yards," Cignetti said.
The former James Madison coach was also complimentary of his offensive line's play against a stout Nebraska defensive line - a group that he specifically spoke highly about in his pre-game interviews.
"We got some real blue-collar guys up front coached by a blue-collar guy. Coach Bostad is an old-school line coach. Put a good day's work in. Never coached for a guy like me that gets them off the field like I do (smiling). Those guys are tight, they're tough guys," Cignetti said. "Those backs we got, they're all about the same. They're good players. Perimeter blocking is important, too. Explosive plays happen with great downfield blocking"
Nebraska's offense was stagnant from the start, with freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola having his toughest day as a starter going 28-of-44 for 234 passing yards and three interceptions. Raiola was under pressure all contest, being sacked twice and -11 rushing yards. The Indiana coach added that the Hoosiers' game plan was to get Nebraska off of their usual tactics.
"They threw the ball a lot more than they had. Then they got behind, they had to throw the ball more. So he's under pressure. Then he's in some tough down and distance situations. Maybe he's forcing the ball," Cignetti said about Raiola. "He's young. Very talented guy, but he's young. We made some nice plays out there."
Cignetti also added that the game was a "featured game win" and that the contest was a "good win against a team that's got a good tradition." The Hoosiers proved their worth Saturday, vaulting them into No. 13 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, while Nebraska tumbled out of consideration but still received a single vote in each ranking.
Nebraska heads to Columbus, Ohio to battle No. 4 Ohio State and the Buckeyes on Saturday. Kickoff is set for another 11 a.m. CDT start with coverage on FOX.
MORE: The Common Fans: Nebraska Loss to Indiana Completely Unacceptable in Every Way
MORE: Dave Feit: What to Make of the Huskers' Fiasco in Bloomington?
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule & Nebraska Need to Figure Out Who They Are
MORE: Nebraska Flips 2025 4-Star Lineman Juju Marks from Kansas
MORE: Nebraska Opens as Massive Underdog Against Ohio State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.