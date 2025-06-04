All Huskers

Trae Taylor on Nebraska Football's Big-Time Future

The Huskers' 2027 quarterback commit joins Adam Carriker's latest show

Adam Carriker

Trae Taylor On Husker Football's BIG TIME Future
Trae Taylor On Husker Football's BIG TIME Future / Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

People are going to love this interview with Trae Taylor! He speaks openly on Dana Holgorsen, Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola. Also, what he tells coaches who are still recruiting him, who and how he's peer recruiting, and why he's so high on Nebraska football's future. "My job is to take over when Dylan leaves." -Trae Taylor

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicleson SI, atAdam's websiteand onYouTube.

More from Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Home/Football