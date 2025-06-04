Trae Taylor on Nebraska Football's Big-Time Future
The Huskers' 2027 quarterback commit joins Adam Carriker's latest show
In this story:
People are going to love this interview with Trae Taylor! He speaks openly on Dana Holgorsen, Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola. Also, what he tells coaches who are still recruiting him, who and how he's peer recruiting, and why he's so high on Nebraska football's future. "My job is to take over when Dylan leaves." -Trae Taylor
