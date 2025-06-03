All Huskers

Jordy Bahl Named Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska

The Husker pitcher joins the likes of Tom Osborne, Clayton Anderson, and Johnny Carson in being honored with an admiralship.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska softball pitcher/utility player Jordy Bahl with coach Rhonda Revelle (left) and Governor Jim Pillen (right).
Nebraska softball pitcher/utility player Jordy Bahl with coach Rhonda Revelle (left) and Governor Jim Pillen (right). / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska's newest admiral is one of the best softball players in the nation.

Jordy Bahl, Nebraska pitcher and utility player, was recognized Tuesday morning with an Admiralship in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Being named an admiral is Nebraska's highest civic honor.

The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska has been around since 1930. According to the Nebraska State Historical Society, "Admirals in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska are individuals who have contributed in some way to the state, promote the Good Life in Nebraska, and warrant recognition as determined by the Governor."

Notable admirals include Johnny Carson, Clayton Anderson, Julius Erving, Gerald Ford, Tom Osborne, and Keisei Tominaga.

Bahl just finished her junior year, and first as a Husker. The NFCA Player of the Year led Nebraska to a 43-15 record and a spot in the super regionals for the first time in more than a decade. During a record-setting season, Bahl was also the first player to earn both Big Ten Pitcher and Player of the Year honors in the same season.

