Nebraska Volleyball Stays Dominant, Sweeps Indiana
The dominance continues for Nebraska volleyball.
The No. 2 Huskers have dropped just five sets in Big Ten Conference play. One of those sets did not come against Indiana Saturday evening.
No. 2 Nebraska (26-1, 16-0 B1G) swept Indiana (12-14, 5-11 B1G) 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers have won 23 matches in a row.
Indiana couldn't get out of their own way, with more than double the amount of attacking errors as Nebraska (23-11). The Huskers finish the match with more kills (45-29), digs (49-43) and blocks (6-4) than the Hoosiers. Nebraska did give up three aces, two in third set, while only getting one of their own.
Bergen Reilly continues to show complete control of, not only the Huskers offense, but the opponent's defense. Reilly guided Nebraska to a .324 hitting percentage, collecting 35 assists in the process.
Harper Murray led the way for both teams with 10 kills, and some stellar defense chipping in eight digs and two blocks. She also added the only ace for the Huskers.
Andi Jackson also added eight kills while Rebekah Allick contributed on both ends with five kills and five blocks. Lexi Rodriguez, who needs to average a smidge over 13 digs per match to catch Justine Wong-Orantes for first in program history in digs, covered the whole court with 15 digs.
Nebraska is back on the road Wednesday to face Iowa. That match from Iowa city is set for a 6 p.m. CST first serve on B1G+.
Nebraska Athletics Set Synopses
Set 1: Trailing 6-5, Nebraska went on a 12-0 run with Orr serving to take a 17-6 lead. Landfair had three kills, while Allick and Reilly combined for three blocks. Two kills by Beason and one each by Allick and Murray made it 23-9, and kills by Jackson and Murray finished off a 25-12 victory. NU held Indiana to -.091 hitting in the opening set.
Set 2: The Huskers took the early lead with a 6-1 spurt that made it 10-5. Murray had a kill and an ace in that stretch. NU led 12-7 when Indiana scored a 5-0 run to tie the score at 12-12. But Beason answered with three kills and Murray added one to reclaim a 16-12 lead for the Huskers. Jackson and Murray tallied three kills to get to 21-15, and a block by Landfair and Jackson made it 23-15. A Jackson kill earned set point, and Allick put the set away, 25-17.
Set 3: Krause got NU on the board with a kill, and a 5-0 run keyed by two Murray kills and one from Jackson put NU ahead 10-5. The Huskers led 15-8 at the media timeout after kills by Jackson, Blackwell and Murray. Krause recorded a pair of kills to take the Huskers to match point at 24-18, and the Huskers won 25-19.
