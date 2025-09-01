'We're Excited to Get Back Home': Matt Rhule Discusses Injuries, Left Tackle Rotation, More Ahead of Akron
LINCOLN—After opening the season with a victory in Kansas City over Cincinnati, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is ready to be back in Memorial Stadium.
"We're excited to come back home," Rhule said at Monday's media availability to open Akron week. "I can't wait. I don't know if there's anything better that I've been a part of in my life than a night game at Memorial Stadium. It's unbelievable."
Rhule also announced a season-ending injury to wide receiver Janiran Bonner. Bonner took a hit on a run in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a torn ACL.
"It's a tremendous loss on the field," Rhule said, listing all of the different portions of the game Bonner played, including every aspect of special teams as well as running back and tight end. "I just know how much he means to everybody. He doesn't mean a lot to us because he's a good player; he means a lot to us because of who he is."
Rhule said the inexperience of the defensive line has room to grow from Thursday's win.
"I think anytime you give up 200 yards rushing, you're not going to be real happy," Rhule said. "With that being said, 96 (yards) of it was the quarterback. And a lot of that was pass rush - him getting out and running.
"We'll have to work on that. We talk a lot about it, but I don't know if we did a good enough job as coaches doing it."
Rhule said the "holy grail of things defensive coaches don't like" are offenses that run excellent outside zone, utilize tempo, and have a running quarterback. Cincinnati has all three.
That said, Nebraska defended the pass extremely well, holding the Bearcats to just 69 yards through the air.
"I thought we
covered really well," Rhule said. "I mean, in modern
college football to play a Power Four
team and hold them to 69 yards passing.
I don't know how often that happens.
"I don't know really know what the narratives are out there, but I know that that's really hard to do. I think, like you're Ceyair (Wright), you get no targets but he's sticky. You look at last year and you look at this year, we're way stickier."
The left tackle position has been a talking point for months, with the Husker ultimately rotating multiple guys there against Cincinnati. Rhule said that won't be the plan much longer.
"We're not going to be a three-man rotation very long," Rhule said. "I think everybody had some good plays. I think everybody had some plays you'd like back."
Rhule said he doesn't see a rotation necessary at the running back position, which saw Emmett Johnson total 32 touches on Thursday and the rest of that room combine for three touches.
"We'll have to play more guys," Rhule said, acknowledging that he wanted to get Isaiah Mozee and Mehki Nelson more touches, but offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen made the call to roll with Johnson. "We have a starting running back, and we have backups. I think they're the backups, and if he needs a blow, we're going to put them in. But he's he's he's the guy right now."
You can watch the full media session from Monday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Refresh the page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
From the other side
- Akron Beacon Journal* | 'Look in the mirror and not out the window': Akron moves forward after rough football opener
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.