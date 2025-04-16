Nebraska Baseball Tops Creighton in Omaha, Evens Season Series at 1-1
The season series between Nebraska baseball and Creighton is now all locked up 1-1.
Nebraska topped Creighton 6-3 Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The Huskers improve to 17-20 on the season as the Bluejays fall to 20-12.
CU won the first meeting of the season two weeks ago, 5-9 in Lincoln. The two teams will face off again on May 6, again in Lincoln.
Eight different Huskers notched hits, as the Big Red tallied 12 total and earned 10 more base runners via walks and being hit by pitches. Despite so much activity on the base paths, Nebraska left 15 runners stranded during the game.
Dylan Carey led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Carey had a single, two doubles, and reached base a fourth time after being hit by the pitch. The only time he didn't reach base was on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Six Husker pitchers saw action on the night. Starter Ryan Harrahill gave up two runs on two hits in his 1.0 inning of work. Pryce Bender is credited with the win for his 2.2 innings, which included Nebraska taking the lead in the sixth. Luke Broderick notched his eighth save of the season on clean eighth and ninth innings
Nebraska is back home this weekend for a Big Ten Conference series against Northwestern. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CDT on Friday, 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday, and 12 p.m. CDT on Sunday. All three games will stream on B1G+.
