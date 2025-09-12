What Malcom Hartzog's Questionable Tag Means for Saturday
Nebraska's defense has been a major story through the first two weeks of the season, and a key piece of that unit, defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr., is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game. This designation, announced by head coach Matt Rhule, casts a shadow of uncertainty over the Cornhuskers' secondary.
A "questionable" designation typically means there is a 50/50 chance that the player will be able to play. This is a significant injury update, as Hartzog has been a key player for the Cornhuskers' defense.
With Hartzog being a starter, his status could force the team to adjust its lineup and rely on its depth. The potential absence of one of their most impactful defensive players means others will need to step up to maintain the high level of performance the unit has established.
Through the first two games of the season, Hartzog has been a key contributor to the Nebraska defense. He has tallied one tackle, one pass breakup, and one interception. His early-season performance has been impressive, entering the Houston Christian game ranked 10th nationally in interceptions. His play has been a major factor in the Huskers' defensive success, helping the team rank fifth nationally in passing defense.
His absence would be a loss for the team, and they will need other players to step up to fill his role. If Hartzog is unable to play, it could mean more playing time for other defensive backs, such as Jamir Conn. Rhule mentioned that the team has different lineups they can utilize if Hartzog is out.
Rhule addressed the potential absence of Hartzog, stating that if he "can't go," the team has other lineups they can use and will "move it around." He specifically praised Conn, who has played a significant number of snaps and is an "excellent player" who has done a great job.
Conn has been a consistent presence on the field this season, playing in every game. He made his mark against Akron by recording two tackles, one of which was a half tackle for loss. This performance highlights his ability to contribute to the defense and pressure opponents behind the line of scrimmage.
Rhule also mentioned that they have other players who can step in, referencing a package they used for Donovan Jones last year. He emphasized the strong performance of their defensive backs through the first two games, crediting the coaching staff for cross-training players to handle different roles.
Regardless of Hartzog's final status, his potential absence highlights the depth and adaptability of the Nebraska secondary. The coaching staff's focus on cross-training and developing a variety of players for different roles means the team is better equipped to handle key injuries. Whether Hartzog plays or not, the Cornhuskers will rely on players like Conn and others to step up and continue the strong defensive performance seen in the first two games of the season.
