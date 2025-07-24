What Nebraska Fans Should Know From Penn State’s Big Ten Media Day Takeaways
As the dust settles on another revealing Big Ten Media Day, college football fans are buzzing with insights that could shape the upcoming season.
For Nebraska faithful, a keen eye on conference rivals is always essential, and this year, Penn State's presence at the podium offered several intriguing takeaways. From Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin's confident assessments to key player updates and strategic hints, understanding the mood and direction in Happy Valley provides crucial context for how the Huskers might navigate their path in a highly competitive Big Ten landscape.
Penn State enters 2025 with unprecedented talent, a favorable schedule, and a highly experienced quarterback poised for a breakout season. The pressure to win a championship is palpable, with senior quarterback Drew Allar's performance in critical moments identified as the single biggest factor in determining whether the Nittany Lions live up to their lofty expectations. The Nittany Lions aren't shying away from national championship talk as Penn State is confident in their talent heading into the 2025 season.
Allar was a central figure in Penn State's Big Ten Media press conference, discussing his personal growth and the team's collective goals. Franklin lauded Allar's development, highlighting his improved completion percentage and excellent touchdown-to-interception ratio. Allar, set to graduate this fall, appears poised and confident, embracing the pressure and expectations that come with leading a highly-ranked team.
PSU has some favorable home games in 2025, hosting Oregon (with a new quarterback) early in the season. In Week 12, Nebraska travels to Happy Valley, where Penn State will hold a crucial home-field advantage in a game that could significantly impact the Big Ten Championship race. Penn State is determined to take the next step and win big games against top-tier opponents.
The return of star senior running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen is a major boost for the Penn State offense. Singleton and Allen have the potential to make history in 2025 as the program's all-time leading rushers, even with the two running backs splitting carries. During the press conference, Franklin expressed the desire to spread the ball around to other talented players. Expect Penn State to utilize Khalil Dinkins, Andrew Rappleyea, and Luke Reynolds to make a significant impact on the field. Dinkins, Rappleyea, and Reynolds are key tight ends for the Nittany Lions, and their roles are expected to be significant in the 2025 season, especially with the departure of a prominent tight end like Tyler Warren.
With all eyes on Penn State to potentially seize the 2025 Big Ten Championship, the question remains: can Nebraska disrupt their ambitions and play the role of spoiler?
You can watch Franklin's full appearance at the main podium below.
More From Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.