What to Make of the Nebraska Coaching Staff After Indiana Blowout?
Assessing the current state of the Nebraska football program. .
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk about the Indiana loss, assess the current state of the program, and look ahead to Ohio State.
- Frustrations linger after the loss to Indiana.
- Would the loss feel better if the Huskers had lost 35-7 instead of 56-7?
- 104 FBS teams have beaten a top 25 team since the last time Nebraska did it.
- Nebraska fans wrestle with watching a historic loser vault to success with a first year head coach, while the Huskers fail to meet their moment and get over the hump.
- Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s comments at his weekly press conference don’t help things.
- Satterfield’s comments don’t jive with how Matt Rhule has talked about wanting to run the ball.
- The OC also seemed lost on a question about yards per play, and his answer has the fan base buzzing.
- Is Satterfield’s inconsistency a reflection on Rhule?
- The Nebraska fan base is as devoted as they come, but they are also smart football fans, and the seeming disarray from the coaching staff only adds to the frustration.
- Huskers have to show some fight and have positive takeaways vs. Ohio State.
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
