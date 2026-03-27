What We Can Learn from Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game

Less than 24 hours out from Nebraska’s spring football game, there is plenty to learn.

With 16 transfer portal additions and another 12 signees via the 2026 high school recruiting class, the Huskers are welcoming nearly 30 new members to the team ahead of next fall. Nearly all have been competing this spring, barring a few who are set to graduate from high school later this spring.

For a program with so much new, including players and staff, here's what fans can expect to learn from Saturday's scrimmage.

Nebraska has three scholarship quarterbacks with Power Four playing experience in 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Is There a QB Competition, and What a Mobile Signal-Caller Means for the Offense

The Huskers' quarterback room appears to be as deep as it's ever been under the current staff, but that doesn't mean there's a competition for the starting role. Anthony Colandrea has amassed over 8,600 all-purpose yards and 60 touchdowns in his career, which puts him in the driver's seat for QB1, but how far ahead of TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin is he?

The veteran seems likely to look more comfortable than the other two while taking snaps, but he'll need to prove it when the play is live. Quarterbacks will be wearing green no-contact jerseys during Saturday's event, but if the former UNLV and Virginia transfer is as good as advertised, he'll be able to prove it in front of fans.

There's been plenty of talk this spring about Colandrea's ability to extend plays. For the first time this season, Nebraska fans will get to see what that means with their own eyes. Though Kaelin appears to be less mobile than the other scholarship signal-callers, all three have proved to be opportunistic on the run.

Comments from players and staff have suggested that it has created the ability for big plays. If that is true, Dana Holgorsen and company would do well by putting that on display in the Big Red's final practice of the spring.

Jamal Rule is listed at 6-0, 205 pounds ahead of his true freshman season at Nebraska. | @official._rule/Instagra

Will Jamal Rule Factor in, and How the Running Back Rotation Shakes Out

The Huskers elected to roll with what they already had at running back over the offseason, barring an addition from the high school ranks, Jamal Rule. Early reports indicate Rule has hit the ground running this spring.

Expect to see him get a sizeable workload Saturday afternoon. At 205 pounds, his frame suggests he's physically ready to chip in; the extent to which he does so will be something I keep a close eye on as we end the spring.

Running back by committee appears to be the approach, so seeing that in a game-style setting will be telling. Mekhi Nelson's bowl game was encouraging to end the 2025 season, but seeing how he performs a few months later, in comparison to the likes of Isaiah Mozee and Kwinten Ives, is top of mind for me.

All three of those returning players have made plays in real games on the field, but 2026 will serve as their biggest challenge yet. If they can step up to the plate on Saturday, it will either point to development taking place or show the lack thereof on the defensive front. In any case, knowledge will be gained.

Nebraska receiver/punt returner Jacory Barney Jr. in action against Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Did the Huskers Find Their Deep Ball for the Wideouts?

NU's wide receiver room is too talented not to succeed. Now, they'll need to show it to the fan base this spring. With the Huskers' top two pass-catchers from 2025 returning and the addition of Kwazi Gilmer over the offseason, once again, they appear to be dangerous, but how much so?

Extending plays has been the biggest offensive takeaway to this point, so the Big Red's pass-catching corps should be able to make some plays. That would give confidence to a fan base that is severely skeptical about this team. Nebraska lacked explosiveness in 2025, and a couple of connections on deep shots Saturday would go a long way toward believing the Big Red can be serviceable on offense next fall.

Luke Lindenmeyer grabbed 29 passes for 312 total yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Are the Huskers' Tight Ends More Involved?

Luke Lindenmeyer is coming off the best season of his career and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition last fall, so will he get rewarded for his efforts in 2026? The Huskers have a more than formidable weapon at their disposal, but failed to use it consistently down the stretch. That simply needs to change.

They also have several younger players in the room with the ability to make an impact as well. Still, they need to take advantage of it this year. Lindenmeyer doesn't need to become Rob Gronkowski, nor do the players behind him need to significantly grow, but with a new quarterback at the helm, who better to have as a safety valve than one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten?

The position combined for 375 total yards and 3 touchdowns on 39 receptions last fall. Lindenmeyer could be a player capable of compiling that by himself if he sees the targets necessary to get him there. Either way, he's a trusted member of NU's offense, and there's plenty of athleticism within the room to see the ball thrown their way more often than a season ago.

Nebraska offensive linemen, from left, Teddy Prochazka, Rocco Spindler, Justin Evans and Henry Lutovsky. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Do All Three Transfer Portal Additions Start on the Offensive Line?

Nebraska lost three starters on the offensive line following the 2025 season, but is set to bring in one of the most experienced (projected) starting units in the entire country next fall. Brendan Black, Tree Babalade, and Paul Mubenga all met with the media this week and spoke highly of their experience in Lincoln to this point. Still, they'll need to match expectations from the fan base Saturday afternoon.

The size is what stands out. Black (6-4), Babalade (6-5), and Mubenga (6-5) are all no lighter than 325 pounds and appear to fit nicely in with what the Huskers return. Piecing things together with returning starters Elijah Pritchett (6-6, 325 pounds) and Justin Evans (6-2, 315 pounds) gives reason for serious optimism at arguably the biggest question mark of a room on the entire team.

Surrounding that is where these additions slot in. The Big Red lost its starting left guard, right guard, and right tackle when the season came to a close. Replacing them, or at least appearing to be, are Mubenga (LG), Black (RG), and Babalade (RT). If that remains the case, it's a positive for NU. After speaking with the media, it does seem to be the most likely case; however, until we see it live on Saturday, it is unconfirmed.

Riley Van Poppel against Cincinnati. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Are the Transfer Defensive Linemen Leading the Way?

Under first-year defensive line coach Corey Brown's guidance, the Huskers are sure to look different up front. How much so is unknown. Adding two transfer portal players and a four-star high school recruit to the room, NU emphasized size and aggression at the teeth of their defense this offseason.

My question ahead of the scrimmage is how the depth chart shakes out, specifically on where Owen Stoudmire and Jahsear Whittington fit in. Stoudmire is heavy (6-1, 290 pounds), but is coming off an injury suffered last fall. Though healthy and competing this entire spring, his best days as a Husker will likely be ahead of him when the season starts. Whittington will likely need to add mass before NU can maximize his potential. Even so, comments from earlier in the month alluded to him performing well to this point.

Players like Riley Van Poppel, Sua Lefotu, Dylan Parrott, Malcolm Simpson, and Tyson Terry will likely have a say. Regardless, the Big Red brought in three additions for a reason, and it wasn't to ride the bench. If these newcomers and returning veterans can hold their own, it would instill confidence that Nebraska will be more competitive against the run. That is where the Huskers need to take a significant leap; we'll get our first gauge of that on Saturday afternoon.



Williams Nwaneri led all Nebraska defensive linemen in sack production in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Can the Edges Generate Consistent Pressure and Affect the Pass?

Last fall, the Huskers did an okay job at pressuring the quarterback, but rarely managed to ever truly get home. In total, NU's defense sacked opposing QBs just 22 times, which simply isn't enough. Especially in comparison to the 33 sacks the Big Red's offensive line gave up in the same number of games. So, attempting to be positive in that category in 2026 will likely be the difference between a fringe bowl-eligible team and one that can overachieve.

That means Nebraska will be asking a lot out of players like Williams Nwaneri, Kade Pietrzak, Cam Lenhardt, and UCLA transfer Anthony Jones. Even guys like Willis McGahee IV, Jordan Ochoa, and former tight end Mac Markway could find a role.

Within the room, there's plenty of length, speed, size, and athleticism, but effort may be what they need the most. If this group can take a sizeable step in the right direction in that front, Rob Aurich's defense will benefit greatly down the line. I'll be looking for sacks, throwaways, and errant passes due to pressure on Saturday, in addition to an increased ability to collapse the pocket and limit QB runs.

Vincent Shavers has played in 26 career games for the Big Red while earning 14 starts. He has arguably been the most productive member of the Huskers 2024 recruiting class to date. | @_hbk.vince_/Instagra

How Does the New-Look Linebacker Unit Perform Against the Run?

It's spring in Lincoln, so the weather is always unpredictable. That means Holgorsen's unit may very well lean on the run. That's where the Huskers' retooled linebacker room will need to prove its worth. Having made three additions via the transfer portal ranks this offseason, NU upgrades its size and athleticism within the room and will get the junior version of Vincent Shavers back as well.

There's a giant question mark surrounding this group, but on paper, they look the part. With Owen Chambliss and Dexter Foster healthy and ready to go, can Nebraska's trio of will-be juniors (Shavers, Chambliss, and Foster) step up and fit the run?

The increase in size on the defensive line should, ideally, help clog running lanes; now it's up to veteran defenders at the second level to finish plays. They're big, strong, and experienced in college football, so show me something positive to end the spring.

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers for the Defensive Backs

Nebraska's secondary ranked third nationally in pass defense a season ago, but the next step is forcing turnovers like the best teams do. In 13 games, the Huskers intercepted just six passes.

Returning mainstays like Andrew Marshall, Donovan Jones, and Rex Guthrie from 2025, and adding expected contributors like Dwayne McDougle and Danny Odem, this group seems fit to continue playing at a high level this fall. Even so, limiting plays down the field is great, but taking the ball away from the offense is even better.

Aurich's defense at San Diego State totaled 15 interceptions in 13 games. If the Big Red wants to take the next step as a program, achieving a similar stat line could be the difference in getting that done.

Spring Game Format

Here is what Saturday's event will look like: