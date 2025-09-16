'Whatever It Takes to Win, I'm Gonna Do That': Emmett Johnson Previews Michigan
After three games of quieting the critics, Emmett Johnson sits second in the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards this season. With 52 carries for 326 yards, he’s well on pace to become Nebraska’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Devine Ozigbo in 2018, proving he can handle a bigger workload than some feared this offseason.
Johnson has added four rushing touchdowns and another on a reception, making his play one of the brightest spots for the Huskers to this point in the season. Coming off a two-week stretch of a lighter workload designed to keep him fresh, he met with the media Tuesday to reflect on his season so far and preview what will likely be his toughest challenge yet: Saturday’s showdown with Michigan.
When asked what kind of workload he expects against Michigan, Johnson kept his answer simple: “[I'm] ready for whatever. Whether that’s 20 carries or 10. Whatever it takes to win, I’m gonna do that.” After Nebraska strategically lightened his reps in the past two games, Johnson said he feels fully healthy and was glad to see younger backs get their chance.
One of those backs, Kwinten Ives, battled through a nagging hamstring in camp, but Johnson praised his resilience and development. “I feel like he’s grown mentally during that time, and now he’s physically ready to play,” Johnson said, noting Ives has prepared well to see an increased role moving forward.
Even with Johnson locked in as the starter, Ives’ contrasting running style could give defenses a different look. Johnson’s versatility, paired with Ives’ more physical approach, would not only diversify the attack but also help keep both backs fresh over the course of four quarters, meaning only good things for the Huskers as the season goes on.
The conversation then shifted to the task at hand: Michigan. When asked about keeping focus during a game week with a nationally televised broadcast, Johnson echoed the program’s “nameless, faceless opponent” mantra. “It’s not tougher at all. We’re making it about us,” he said, making it clear that the national spotlight and Nebraska’s chance to upset a ranked team won’t change his approach.
That mindset will be tested against Michigan’s veteran front seven, but Johnson emphasized the Huskers’ internal focus. “[We’re] focused on what we gotta do on Saturday and go out there and play our football,” he said. For a game that will demand his very best, Johnson’s steady approach suggests he’s embracing the challenge head-on, aware of the urgency his team carries into the matchup.
While that concluded Johnson’s time at the podium, it doesn’t mean Michigan won’t present a serious test. Through three games, including a loss to No. 13 Oklahoma, the Wolverines’ defense has held opponents to just 2.7 yards per carry. For Nebraska to find success offensively, it’ll need to do better than that on Saturday. Johnson enters with a 6.3 yards-per-carry average, a number that will almost certainly dip against Michigan’s front, but the Huskers’ ability to keep that drop minimal could be the deciding factor in the outcome of the game.
Ultimately, this matchup isn’t about Johnson needing to carry Nebraska on his own, but about his steady presence setting the tone. His versatility, paired with a backfield that’s starting to show depth, gives the Huskers options against one of the nation’s most physical defenses. If Johnson can keep grinding out tough yards and sustain drives, his “whatever it takes to win” mentality may be exactly what Nebraska needs to give itself a shot at pulling off an upset in front of a national audience.
Though Matt Rhule has yet to beat a ranked opponent, this is as good an opportunity as he’ll ever get, and if Johnson’s words are any indication, he’s set on making it a reality Saturday night. This one should be a good indicator of the ceiling this team has in 2025.
