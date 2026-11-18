On the football field, Nebraska bounced back in a big way Saturday at Rutgers, winning 31-0 and ending a four-game losing streak.

Volatile polls and rankings responded appropriately by lifting the Huskers in all six of the metrics we monitor.

Can you imagine how the rankings would react if Nebraska defeated a good team, such as Ohio State, the Huskers’ opponent Saturday?

Defeating Rutgers, which is 2-8, 1-6 Big Ten got the job done for Nebraska (6-4, 3-4), which checked off an important box: bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season.

Now, Nebraska gets another chance to break an 0-31 winless streak against ranked opponents Saturday at Memorial Stadium vs. No. 16 Ohio State (11 a.m. CT, FOX). The Buckeyes, struggling without injured starting quarterback Julian Sayin, ended a two-game losing streak Saturday with a 28-19 home win over Northwestern. Ohio State is 7-3, 5-2.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Huskers an 11.9 percent chance to win out, which means victories over Ohio State and Iowa. Both of those teams are ranked by the Associated Press — Iowa 13 and Ohio State 16.

Each Wednesday, we look at where national polls and rankings place Nebraska.

The seven polls and rankings we monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* The Athletic 138

* CBS Sports 138

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* ESPN’s Football Power Index

* Massey Ratings

* Sagarin Ratings

The Huskers rank 30.5 this week in an average of the polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, it was 36.2.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 18 by ESPN’s Football Power Index (last week ESPN gave the Huskers their best ranking at 23), and its worst ranking remains by The Athletic, this week at 44.

Nebraska’s best ranking all season was 12 with ESPN’s FPI. That ranking was after the 20-17 loss to Indiana on Oct. 10, after the Huskers held a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead. Nebraska’s worst ranking this season by The Athletic at 59 after its 56-7 win over Bowling Green on Sept. 12.

Associated Press Top 25

After four weeks of “others receiving votes,” Nebraska received zero votes for the fifth consecutive week. Thirty-nine teams received votes this week, up from 31 last week. No Big Ten teams are among “others receiving votes.”

The Huskers haven’t been ranked in the AP Top 25 all season.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25. Undefeated UCLA is the highest-ranked conference team at 4.

4. UCLA

6. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

16. Ohio State

18. USC

The Athletic 138

Nebraska dropped improved eight spots to 44. The Athletic consistently has ranked the Huskers worse than any other outlet all season. The Huskers finished 52 last season.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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UCLA is ranked 5 and Indiana 9. Oregon is 13, Iowa is 14, USC is 15 and Nebraska’s opponent Saturday, Ohio State, is 16.

CBS Sports 138

Nebraska improved by four places to 32. The Huskers are ranked ahead of the following 10 Big Ten teams:

39. Wisconsin

41. Penn State

42. Illinois

44. Washington

50. Minnesota

62. Michigan

92. Purdue

101. Maryland

102. Michigan State

111. Rutgers

Seven Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:

4. UCLA

6. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. Ohio State

18. USC

31. Northwestern

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska received votes from the panel of coaches this week after being shut out last week. The Huskers had 12 votes, for 35th in the nation. Forty-four teams received at least one vote. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)

Nebraska improved by five places to 18.

Nebraska’s season FPI odds improved in the number of projected wins and remained the same in the other projections.

Here are FPI’s odds and projections for Nebraska’s season:

* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 100 percent (last week: 93.8)

* 6.7 projected wins and 5.3 projected losses (last week: 6.5 projected wins and 5.5 projected losses)

* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 0.0 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 0.0 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 0.0 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.0 percent chance)

Massey Ratings

Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers improved seven spots to 32. Georgia is No. 1, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, Indiana and Alabama.

Sagarin Ratings

Nebraska improved nine places, moving up to 22. Sagarin has Georgia at No. 1 followed by Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas and Miami.

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