Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 2

So, Nebraska played a dominant second half against a feisty but ultimately overmatched opponent in Ohio and some national polls and rankings poured out some love for the Huskers.

The Huskers moved up in three of the six rankings we monitor. But they took a big hit by CBS Sports, dropping nine spots.

After a shaky first half that saw the Huskers lead, 14-13, Nebraska overpowered the Bobcats to win, 49-21.

ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI) moved the Huskers up seven places from 30th to 23rd. FPI now gives the Huskers an 88.1 percent chance of winning six games — up from 76.1 percent — which would be bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year.

Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where six national polls and rankings place Nebraska’s football team.



The six polls and rankings we monitor are:



* Associated Press Top 25

* The Athletic 138

* CBS Sports

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* ESPN’s Football Power Index

* Massey Ratings



The Huskers improved in an average of five polls and rankings (the Huskers were unranked in the AP Top 25) we monitor. This week, their average ranking is 32.6. Last week, it was 40.6.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 23rd by ESPN, and its worst ranking is 58th by The Athletic. The Huskers play host to Bowling Green on Saturday night (6 o'clock, FS1).

Associated Press Top 25

Nebraska not only isn’t ranked in the AP Top 25 for the third consecutive week, the Huskers didn’t even receive a vote.

Eighteen teams were among “others receiving votes” across America — but not the Huskers — including Auburn, Arizona State and Vanderbilt, who each received one vote. Michigan dropped from 16 to 28 after its controversial last-second *win* over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25:



1. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

14. USC

16. Penn State

19. Washington

21. Iowa

Among “others receiving votes,” Michigan is 28, UCLA is 35, Illinois is 37, and Minnesota is 39. That’s 11 Big Ten teams all ranked above Nebraska.

The Athletic 138

Nebraska remains 58th, by far its worst among the rankings we monitor. The Huskers, who finished 52nd last season, had no movement after their opening win.

CBS Sports

Nebraska dropped to 42 from 33. The Huskers remain ranked ahead of the following Big Ten teams:



48. Maryland

50. Northwestern

60. Wisconsin

70. Michigan State

81. Purdue

100. Rutgers



Nebraska plays Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State from this group in 2026.

Eleven Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:



1. Ohio State

7. Indiana

8. Oregon

10. USC

16. Penn State

19. Iowa

21. Washington

32. Illinois

33. UCLA

37. Michigan

38. Minnesota



Nebraska plays Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, Washington and Illinois from this group.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is among “others receiving votes” at 36, with 11 points. Nebraska was 42 last week. The 25th-ranked team, Florida, has 157 points. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)

Nebraska’s move to 23 was fortified by improved odds nearly across the board from FPI. The biggest leap was the chance of winning six games, which is bowl eligibility. The Huskers’ odds increased to 88.1 percent from 76.1 percent.

Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska’s season:



* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 88.1 percent (last week: 76.1 percent)

* 7.5 projected wins and 4.5 projected losses (last week: 6.8 projected wins to 5.2 projected losses)

* 1.2 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 0.8 percent chance)

* 9.9 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 7.5 percent chance)

* 0.6 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 0.5 percent chance)

* 0.1 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.2 percent)

Massey Ratings

Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers moved up three places to 37th. Ohio State remained No. 1 and Indiana No. 2, followed by Notre Dame, Oregon and Mississippi.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.