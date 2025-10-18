Where the Minnesota Debacle Ranks Among Nebraska's Worst Matt Rhule Era Losses
Since Matt Rhule took over at Nebraska in 2023, the Cornhuskers have shown flashes of promise but have also endured some gut-wrenching losses marked by self-inflicted wounds, turnovers, and late-game collapses.
These losses stand out not just for the final scores, but for the ways Nebraska lost in those games, as well as the big picture issue after each loss. Let's walk down memory lane. Here are the top 5 worst losses during the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska.
5. 2023 vs. Maryland - 13-10 - The Late Purdy INT
In a low-scoring defensive battle on November 11, 2023, at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska and Maryland traded turnovers throughout, with the Huskers committing four interceptions and the Terrapins fumbling multiple times. Nebraska took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter after recovering a fumble and scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Janiran Bonner, followed by a 38-yard field goal, but their offense stalled with just 86 passing yards from three quarterbacks combined.
In the fourth quarter, after tying the game at 10-10 on a Maryland field goal following a Nebraska fumble, the Huskers recovered a Maryland fumble at their own 3-yard line and drove 90 yards to the Terrapins' 5, only for third-string quarterback Chubba Purdy to throw an interception in the end zone. Maryland capitalized with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, eating up the clock and setting up Jack Howes' 24-yard field goal as time expired for the 13-10 win, leaving Nebraska at 5-5 and still chasing bowl eligibility.
The gut punch came on Purdy's ill-advised pass instead of running out the clock for a potential game-winning field goal attempt, turning a forced turnover into heartbreak as Maryland drove effortlessly for the victory.
This loss was particularly bad for Nebraska because it epitomized the turnover-prone offense that plagued Rhule's first year with a handpicked quarterback in Jeff Sims. The four interceptions undermined a stout defensive effort that held Maryland to just 195 total yards. It's ranked as one of the worst due to the self-inflicted nature of the defeat—Nebraska had the game in hand late but chose aggressive play-calling over conservative clock management, costing them a winnable home game against a struggling Maryland squad.
4. 2024 vs. Illinois -31-24 - Missed FG leads to Overtime Nightmare in Lincoln
On September 20, 2024, at Memorial Stadium, No. 22 Nebraska hosted No. 24 Illinois in a back-and-forth Big Ten opener, where the Huskers racked up 297 passing yards and three touchdowns from freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola but were plagued by nine penalties, including three personal fouls. Nebraska led at various points, with Raiola connecting with Isaiah Neyor for two touchdowns, but Illinois tied it at 24-24 in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Brandon Henderson on fourth-and-2.
A missed 39-yard field goal by kicker John Hohl with 2:59 left in regulation kept the game tied, forcing overtime, where Illinois scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer to Pat Bryant after a 21-yard run by Kaden Feagin. Nebraska's OT possession imploded with three sacks on Raiola, ending on fourth down without a score, sealing the 31-24 loss and extending the Huskers' skid to 25 straight defeats against top 25 teams.
The gut punch was Raiola's missed throw to a wide-open receiver in the end zone during regulation, compounded by the overtime sack-fest that highlighted protection breakdowns against an Illinois team that finished with four touchdown passes from Altmyer.
The defeat was a perfect example of what Nebraska fans had seen in the past with finding creative ways to lose a football game. It came against a ranked opponent at home, and it exposed Nebraska's undisciplined play with costly penalties and an inability to protect Raiola in crunch time, despite out-gaining Illinois 392-353 in total yards. It earns its spot among the worst losses for the heartbreaking overtime collapse after leading multiple times, adding to the program's drought against ranked teams and raising questions about special teams' reliability.
3. 2024 vs. Iowa -13-10 - No Handshake, No Win
On November 29, 2024, Black Friday game in Iowa City, Nebraska dominated Iowa statistically with 334 total yards, 20 first downs, and holding the Hawkeyes to just 164 yards and five first downs, but turnovers and clock management errors led to a Husker collapse. The Huskers built a 10-0 halftime lead on a 31-yard field goal and a 1-yard touchdown run by Dante Dowdell, while limiting Iowa's star running back Kaleb Johnson to just 45 yards on 17 carries.
A muffed punt recovery by Iowa at the 4-yard line set up a field goal and then followed by a missed tackle that turned into a 72-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Johnson, tying it at 10-10. With 20 seconds left and the game tied, Raiola fumbled on a clock-killing attempt, recovered by Iowa at the Nebraska 36, allowing two runs to set up Drew Stevens' 53-yard field goal as time expired for the 13-10 win.
The ultimate gut punch was Raiola's late fumble after Nebraska had outplayed Iowa all night, turning dominance into defeat and marking the Huskers' ninth loss in the last 10 meetings.
This loss was devastating because Nebraska showed up to this game with an "all business mindset." They chose not to shake hands with Iowa before the game, and they were left with egg on their face. After controlling every aspect of the game, they found a creative way to lose due to terrible special teams, bad clock management, and ball-security issues when it mattered the most.
2. 2024 vs. UCLA - 27-20 Loss - Post Ohio State Conundrum
Coming off a near-upset of Ohio State, Matt Rhule was proud of his team's performance, noting they had a "championship mindset" despite the loss. Nebraska hosted UCLA on November 2, 2024, as a huge favorite, but Nebraska had everything but a "championship mindset" as they were out-coached and dominated the entire game.
They allowed the Bruins to build a 27-7 lead in the third quarter despite the Huskers' home-field advantage. UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, including a 48-yard score to Kwazi Gilmer, while his 57-yard run set up an early field goal; Nebraska's Raiola managed 177 passing yards before exiting with a lower back injury. The Bruins extended their lead early in the second half when linebacker Kain Medrano intercepted Raiola and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, hurdling the quarterback en route.
Nebraska rallied in the fourth with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dante Dowdell, but a missed extra point left them trailing 27-20, and backup Heinrich Haarberg's final pass was intercepted after a deflection with 29 seconds left, sealing the loss. The gut punch came from the early second-half pick-six and Raiola's injury near the goal line, exposing protection issues and allowing UCLA to hold off the late surge despite Nebraska's momentum.
This UCLA game was supposed to give fans hope that things would be different, and if the team had a "championship mindset," they would be able to compete with anyone in the country. The loss was a low point for the 2024 team because the team didn't have a winning mindset, let alone a "championship mindset."
1. 2025 vs. Minnesota -24-6 - Distracted and Dominated
Now we turn to the most recent loss in the Matt Rhule era, where Nebraska traveled to Minnesota Friday night as a 9.5-point favorite. The 2025 version of Nebraska football had been gritty and resilient, and they were facing a "down" Minnesota Gophers team. But they were thoroughly dominated in all phases, held to a season-low 213 total yards and no touchdowns while being out-rushed 186-36 by the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota's Darius Taylor rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown, including a 71-yard run that set up their first score—a 1-yard tush-push by quarterback Drake Lindsey—while the Gophers' defense set a school record with nine sacks on Raiola. Nebraska managed only two field goals, struggling with an injured offensive line that lost starting guard Rocco Spindler to a broken finger and tackle Elijah Pritchett to ejection (the worst targeting call in history), leaving Raiola under constant pressure with 17-of-25 passing for 177 yards and no scores.
The Gophers pulled away in the third with a 98-yard, 14-play drive ending in a 20-yard touchdown pass to Le'Meke Brockington, and Taylor's 1-yard run in the fourth finalized the 24-6 rout, extending Minnesota's streak to six straight wins over Nebraska. The relentless gut punches were the nine sacks that disrupted every drive, the questionable play calling, and the inability to stop the Gophers' run game, making Nebraska look unprepared and overmatched.
Some might say this is an overreaction or recency bias, but this was supposed to be a team Nebraska had obvious advantages against. This loss exposed the obvious weaknesses in stopping the run and raises huge questions about the offensive line and Raiola. In year three of Matt Rhule, things were supposed to be better, and Nebraska getting dominated in all phases of the game is a glaring issue. This defeat painfully illustrated what Rhule has yet to achieve: consistent dominance in the trenches and resilience against adversity.
